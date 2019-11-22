Mourinho comments have impact for Tottenham's January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a quiet January, if Jose Mourinho's words are anything to go by.

Jose Mourinho has hinted to Football London that Tottenham Hotspur won’t be active in the transfer market.

Mourinho has just taken over at Spurs, and he has been very positive about the quality of the squad he has inherited from Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, but Mourinho has suggested that he doesn’t see many flaws with their players.

And the Portuguese boss has now claimed that Spurs don’t even need to go out and buy new players.

"The best gift are the players who are here. I don’t need new players. I just need to get to know these ones better," Mourinho said.

"I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them."

If Mourinho does opt to simply retain Spurs’s current squad in January rather than add to it, it would be a real change of approach for the former Manchester United boss.

Mourinho has been accused of being a short-term manager, and he has tended to spend big money in previous jobs.

However, Mourinho seems to feel that all the tools are in place at Spurs, which could mean that he opts to avoid making drastic changes in the transfer window.

Mourinho will take charge of Tottenham for the first time tomorrow, when they take on West Ham United.