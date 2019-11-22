Quick links

Jose Mourinho comments on working with Daniel Levy at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports that he will get on well with his club chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy is known to be very strict in his transfer policy and does not always splash the cash in transfer windows.

On the other hand, Mourinho has a record of making big signings at the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Both are very strong personalities, and there will be many who will doubt whether the partnership will work.

 

Mourinho is confident that he can work successfully with Levy, and has also said that he accepts what the Tottenham chairman has in mind for the club.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “Yes, I think we will get on well. He explained to me the vision for the club and I embraced that.

“It was one of the most important reasons I accepted. So when I did that, it's a very good start.”

Successful future

Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, and there is no doubt that the Portuguese has taken the Tottenham managerial role after careful consideration.

Spurs have a very good team and have some wonderful players, and the North London outfit are certainly capable of putting together a run of positive results and finishing in the top four of the Premier League table yet again this season.

