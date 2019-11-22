Is The Clone Wars on Disney+? What Star Wars content is available?

Disney Plus has arrived (in some countries) and it boasts a mouth-watering range of content from the galaxy far, far away....

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video currently reign supreme in the online streaming world, Disney have just entered the game and are looking like a real force to be reckoned with.

Not only will their new streaming service, Disney+, contain almost every Disney movie ever created but it's also going to become the home for all things Star Wars and that's something for fans of the galaxy far, far away to get very excited about.

But just what Star Wars content is available on Disney+? Are TV shows like The Clone Wars available alongside the movies?

Is The Clone Wars on Disney+?

Yes.

The animated series that started in 2008 has been on Disney+ since it launched on November 12th.

All six seasons of the show are available to stream with the much-requested and highly-anticipated season 7 heading our way in February 2020.

But that's not all as Disney+ boasts a huge range of Star Wars content to enjoy.

All the Star Wars content on Disney+

Your Star Wars DVD collection could gather quite a bit of dust if you're subscribed to Disney+.

The streaming service already contains a huge range of Star Wars films and TV with plans to add even more over the coming months.

Films (in episode/chronological order):

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menance (Available from launch on November 12th)

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Nov 12th)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Added to Disney+ on July 9th, 2020)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Nov 12th)

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (Added to Disney+ on December 26th, 2019)

Of course, films aren't the be-all and end-all of the Star Wars franchise. There are several TV series set in the Star Wars universe and here's what's coming to Disney+.

TV:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars seasons 1-6 (November 12th)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 (Added to Disney+ February 2020)

Star Wars: Rebels seasons 1-4 (Nov 12th)

The Mandalorian (streaming weekly from November 12)

Star Wars: Resistance season 1 (Nov 12th)

LEGO Star Wars:

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers (Nov 12th)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (Nov 12th)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures seasons 1-2

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (Nov 12th)

Coming up

Untitled Cassian Andor prequel series (2021)

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series (unknown)

Sadly, there's no sign of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978, although maybe that's for the best.

When to watch

If you live in the US, Canada, The Netherlands, Australia or New Zealand, Disney+ is available for you right now.

If you're from anywhere else in the world, specifically Europe, you could have a bit of a wait on your hands to finally get access to Disney+ as, thanks to Disney's previous dealings with the likes of Sky and Netflix, Disney+ won't be arriving until March 31st, 2020 at the earliest.