Ian Holloway delivers verdict on Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

The Leeds United boss has turned the Whites into Championship promotion challengers and changed the atmosphere at Elland Road since his arrival.

EFL pundit Ian Holloway has given his verdict on Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, saying he "really" likes the Whites boss for choosing to manage the Elland Road club and for sticking with them despite failing to win promotion last season (The Mirror).

However, Holloway worries that Leeds "might fall away again" unless they bolster their ranks in the January window, claiming "the same question mark is hanging over them" with regards to squad depth.

Since Bielsa's arrival at Leeds in the summer of 2018, he has masterminded a revolution at Elland Road, turning the Whites from a middling Championship side into one seeking automatic promotion in a very short amount of time.

Unfortunately, the Whites stumbled in the latter stages of the 2018-19 season and had to settle for the playoffs, where they unfortunately were not successful, and this time round, they sit third in the Championship table, though with not many additions to the team from last term.

"I really like their manager," Holloway wrote in The Mirror. "I do think he is very different and he’s been ahead of his time for years. I like the way he’s targeted Leeds with that huge crowd. I like the way he stayed after not doing it last year.

"But unless he gets a bigger squad I do fear that they might fall away again. I hope they don’t because they could really grace that top flight, but they’ve got to earn the right. They got so close and couldn’t do it last year but the same question mark is hanging over them – have they got the strength in depth to actually go and do it this time?”

Up next for Leeds is Saturday's Championship trip to Luton Town.