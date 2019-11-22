How to get Eric Prydz 2020 Printworks tickets: London show is a hot one!

This is one 2020 event you won't want to miss out on.

We've all had many a good time heading into the night with this DJ's tunes.

Eric Prydz - DJ, producer, musician - is an undeniably mighty name in the dance music scene, and back in 2004, he was simply inescapable.

The hit single 'Call on Me' radiated through every club, bar, pair of headphones and beyond; even when it comes on today, it warrants a reaction of uproar and glee every single time. It's a bit of a modern classic - let's face it.

Although he's released a great deal of music in his time, his debut record didn't come until 2016 with Opus, which boasts a collection of sheer bangers, continuing his legacy. There's a lot to appreciate about his work, but you'll catch many fans arguing that you haven't truly experienced him until you've seen him live...

Eric Prydz performs at Nature One held at former US missile base Pydna on August 03, 2019 in Kastellaun, Germany.

How to get Eric Prydz 2020 Printworks tickets

Tickets for Eric Pydyz at Printworks in 2020 are currently sold out.

Over on the ticketing site, they have written: "Due to unprecedented demand all tickets have now sold out for this show. Resale will be activated in the near future, so please check back if you missed out."

Once resale surfaces, you should be able to get your hands on some tickets if you're lucky. Lock N Load Events recently tweeted: "Tickets that appear on secondary ticketing sites for inflated prices for Eric Prydz at Printworks will be cancelled and will be placed back on sale at a communicated date." So, that's good news! Follow them on Twitter to keep updated.

Also - just a tip! Always check Twitter and Instagram hashtags on the week of the gig, as this tends to be when people discover they're unable to attend.

Eric Prydz at London Printworks: When is it?

The event takes place on Friday, February 28th 2020.

It begins at 7 pm and is set to end at 2 am, so that's a great night of dancing the night away in one of London's coolest music venues.

Although still in its early days, Printworks has swiftly begun to build an admirable reputation.

Thank you London ❤



See you in Feb... pic.twitter.com/PCxLHwUeDA — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) November 21, 2019

Printworks London

Can you believe it's only been open since 2017!?

The building used to be home to one of Western Europe's biggest printing factories, but now, it's a hub for great music and good times.

As you'd expect from a former printing factory, the building's aesthetic is a marvel in itself, and really highlights the experience, instilling it with a sense of history and importance. Already, it's become one of London's beloved cultural cornerstones, and in 2020, they're set to embrace their biggest year yet.

Be sure to take a look at the other range of acts they have on over on the website.

