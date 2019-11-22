How much are The Killers tickets? 2020 tour to celebrate Imploding the Mirage

They are a band with enough hits to fill setlist upon setlist.

"Coming out of my cage and I've been doing just fine..."

Admit it, you're singing along to it in your head right now! There are many iconic songs of the 2000s, but few are as anthemic as Mr. Brightside.

Honestly, it becomes so impressive when scanning the Las Vegas rock outfit's work - they just have so many hits. The release of their 2004 debut studio album - Hot Fuss - was monumental, ushering in a talent we continue to treasure in 2019.

Along with albums like 2006's Sam's Town - featuring such cuts as 'When You Were Young', 'Read My Mind', 'Bones' etc. - the group continued to cement their status in the realm of modern rock music, and today, they are regarded as one of the finest live acts on the planet.

Their 2019 headline slot at Glastonbury went down an absolute storm, but big things are on the horizon...

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Killers: Imploding the Mirage

The band have five incredible albums under their collective belt, and that's not to mention Brandon Flowers' rather impressive solo output.

They released their fifth record - Wonderful Wonderful - back in 2017 and blew away fans with massive, stadium-suitable tracks like 'The Man', but they've been very busy, and album number six is on the way as we speak.

Titled Imploding the Mirage, we can expect it to reach us in the Spring of 2020. However, we're also glad to highlight that it will be later accompanied by an exciting string of tour dates!

How much are The Killers 2020 tickets?

Looking at the Emirates Stadium gig, tickets to The Killers' 2020 dates vary.

Currently - according to Ticketmaster - seating tickets are available from an upwards of £60.50 each, with standing tickets priced at £82.50 each.

The dates continue to sell out, so you'll have to be quick on buying tickets; a second London date has already been announced due to high demand.

To check ticket availability across the range of dates, head over to Ticketmaster.

The Killers: 2020 tour dates

Below are 2020 tour dates for The Killers:

- Thursday, May 28th 2020: Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

- Saturday, May 30th 2020: Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

- Monday, June 1st 2020: Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

- Wednesday, June 3rd 2020: - Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium

- Friday, June 5th 2020: London, Emirates Stadium

- Saturday, June 6th 2020: London, Emirates Stadium

- Tuesday, June 9th 2020: Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

- Thursday, June 11th 2020: Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

- Saturday, June 13th 2020: Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium

- Tuesday, June 16th 2020 - Dublin, Malahide Castle

