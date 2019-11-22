Hector Bellerin's plea for Arsenal unity undermined by agent comments

Arsenal are at a critical point in their season.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has issued a rallying cry to his teammates and supporters as the Premier League season resumes.

After a poor run of form before the international break, Arsenal host a struggling Southampton team this weekend as they look to get back on track.

The Spaniard has called for unity, telling the club's official website: "I think its important that as a club, as fans [to know] being divided is never the way forward."

He added: "Getting everyone together, supporting each other, that is the way we reach our goals."

Bellerin's comments are the right ones in this moment, but they are also undermined by suggestions last week he could soon quit the club.

These came from his own agent, Albert Botines, who told Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio: "He likes Italy, there has been interest from an Italian club, but I cannot reveal who. He has a long contract and it will not be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season goes."

That wasn't exactly a firm long-term commitment, and left Arsenal fans worried 'he is ready to jump ship' if this season takes a turn for the worse.

This has left Bellerin needing to prove himself once again, and back up his words.

His comments would have a lot more power if his agent had not spoken out last week.

After all, how can a squad be unified when players are not in it for the long haul?