Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Hector Bellerin's plea for Arsenal unity undermined by agent comments

Dan Coombs
L-R Hector Bellerin of Arsenal coming on after six months with Unai Emery manager of Arsenal
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are at a critical point in their season.

L-R Hector Bellerin of Arsenal coming on after six months with Unai Emery manager of Arsenal

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has issued a rallying cry to his teammates and supporters as the Premier League season resumes.

After a poor run of form before the international break, Arsenal host a struggling Southampton team this weekend as they look to get back on track.

 

The Spaniard has called for unity, telling the club's official website: "I think its important that as a club, as fans [to know] being divided is never the way forward."

He added: "Getting everyone together, supporting each other, that is the way we reach our goals."

Bellerin's comments are the right ones in this moment, but they are also undermined by suggestions last week he could soon quit the club.

These came from his own agent, Albert Botines, who told Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio: "He likes Italy, there has been interest from an Italian club, but I cannot reveal who. He has a long contract and it will not be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season goes."

That wasn't exactly a firm long-term commitment, and left Arsenal fans worried 'he is ready to jump ship' if this season takes a turn for the worse.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on March 22, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This has left Bellerin needing to prove himself once again, and back up his words.

His comments would have a lot more power if his agent had not spoken out last week. 

After all, how can a squad be unified when players are not in it for the long haul?

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal walks to take is penalty during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch