Netflix: Check out the cast of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings - Kathleen Turner, Ny'Jal Blair and more!

It would appear Christmas has come early for Dolly Parton fans.

"Songs... they're just stories, put to music."

Netflix has delivered us an abundance of terrific series over the years, from Orange Is the New Black to the wildly different Stranger Things.

As expected, they continue to strive for variety, catering to as many niche audiences as possible. Now, the Dolly Parton fans truly have something to embrace on the streaming service.

The 73-year-old American musician and multi-talent is a bonafide legend, and her work is eternal. Since the release of her 1967 debut album - Hello, I'm Dolly - fans have been celebrating her endless string of sing-a-long singles; you'd be hard-pressed to resist singing 'Jolene' anytime it comes on the radio.

(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dolly Parton performs onstage at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix

In this recent eight-part anthology series, audiences are treated to consume Dolly's work like never before.

Each episode sees one of the artist's songs interpreted for the screen. We have:

- Episode 1: Jolene

- Episode 2: Two Doors Down

- Episode 3: If I Had Wings

- Episode 4: Cracker Jack

- Episode 5: Down from Dover

- Episode 6: Sugar Hill

- Episode 7: J.J. Sneed

- Episode 8: These Old Bones

The series dropped on Netflix on Friday, November 22nd 2019.

Dolly Parton: Heartstrings cast

It boasts a pretty solid cast (including Dolly herself, of course), so let's take a look at them!

Athena Akers (numerous roles): The actress is quite the newcomer, having first appeared on screens in 2018's The Little Mermaid (she played Circus oddity). However, since then she has already appeared in such notable films as The Hate U Give, Hell Fest and Instant Family. As for TV series, she has starred in The Walking Dead (as a walker) and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Ny'Jal Blair (Property Assistant): You may recognise him from such projects as 7th & Love (he played Aeren Jackson), Greenleaf, Step Up: High Water, Sunday Best and Bigger.

Patti Schellhaas (Numerous roles): Patti boasts a range of uncredited roles in so many big films, such as Blockers, Black Panther, Pitch Perfect 3, I, Tonya, American Made, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Captain America: Civil War and more. So, chances are you'll vaguely recognise seeing her in a bunch of places.

Bruce W Greene (Numerous roles): He's appeared in such TV series as Confessions and Investigations, as well as films like Athena, the Goddess of War.

Emily Towles (Numerous roles): Emily has starred in Last Call, The Act, Tales, Bigger and more. Also, it's worth highlighting that she'll appear as a Miami model in the upcoming Bad Body for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Ever since I was a little girl I’ve dreamed of turning my songs and stories into movies for the world to see…and here they are Eight stories inspired by eight of my songs! “Heartstrings” premieres November 22 only on @netflixfamily! #DollyNetflix pic.twitter.com/OdkvpCJj2x — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 5, 2019

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: More cast members

Here are more names who appear across the series:

- Willa Fitzgerald (Maddie Hawkins): Star of the Scream series (she played Emma Duval)

- Sarah Shahi (Lucy Jane): Star of Chicago Fire (Renee Royce)

- Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw): Star of Romancing the Stone (Joan Wilder)

- Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve): Star of Walk the Line (Vivian Cash)

- Colin O'Donaghue (JJ Sneed): Star of The Rite (Michael Kovak)

- Kyle Bornheimer (Landon): Star of Bachelorette (Joe)

- Robert Bryan Davis (Sheriff Bardo): Star of Ozark (Randall)

For more cast members, head over to IMDb for the full listing.

