Harry Redknapp suggests a Tottenham Hotspur swap deal

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur, suggests Harry Redknapp.

Harry Redknapp has suggested on Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur should arrange a swap deal with Real Madrid over Gareth Bale.

The former Tottenham manager has suggested that new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho should send Denmark international attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen to Madrid and bring back the Wales international winger in the January transfer window.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, while Bale has struggled to play regularly under Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Redknapp said about Bale on Sky Sports, as transcribed by The Express: “Oh he’d be an amazing signing, wouldn’t he? Great signing for them if they can get him back on board. That would be something.

“Swap him for Eriksen. Real Madrid don’t fancy Bale do they, he don’t fancy him. If they fancy Eriksen, let’s have a deal.

“Fantastic, course, take him all day. What a talent, six-foot three, run, dribble, shoot, head it - he’s the full package isn’t he?”

Unlikely swap deal

With Eriksen not in great form at the moment and Bale being so popular among the Spurs fans, a swap deal involving the two attacking players does sound very good for the North London outfit and would be a blockbuster transfer for the Premier League club.

However, the Welshman may not be looking to switch clubs in the middle of the season, especially with Tottenham struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Moreover, with Eriksen out of contract next summer, the Dane may not be willing to leave Spurs in the January transfer window, as he could demand a bigger wage from a club if he joined them on a free transfer.