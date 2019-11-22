'Go get him': Leeds fans react to £7.5m Matej Vydra links

Marcelo Bielsa reportedly believes Burnley's Premier League benchwarmer Vydra can fire Leeds United out of the Championship.

There are a number of points to make as Leeds United are, once again, linked with a big-money move for Matej Vydra.

The Mirror (22 November, page 74) reports that Marcelo Bielsa is asking the powers-that-be to bring in the seldom-seen Burnley benchwarmer for £7.5 million in the January transfer window. And what Bielsa wants, with the exception of a certain Manchester United winger, Bielsa usually gets.

Vydra is the definition of a proven Championship goalscorer. He’s broken the 20-goal barrier twice for two different clubs and won the Golden Boot with Derby County in 2018. It’s not hard to imagine, with a fully fit Vydra leading the line, Leeds blowing the rest of the division away en route to the promised land.

But it’s not that simple. The Czech Republic international has started just three league games in a year-and-a-half at Turf Moor, spending much of that time stuck on the sidelines. And if it is taking Eddie Nketiah weeks upon weeks to get up to speed, how long would Vydra need to prepare himself for the daunting demands of ‘Bielsaball’?

And then there’s the events of 2018 , still fresh in everyone's minds. Vydra could have signed a more than healthy £30,000-a-week contract at Elland Road last year but then he got a little too greedy. The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that he demanded more in negotiations and Leeds walked away from the deal.

It's fair to say Leeds fans have long memories.

Vydra to Leeds in jan in a few papers I have been reading on my dinner I hope it’s right — Robert James (@Robertkas86) November 22, 2019

I agree pal in our team he would bag for fun — Robert James (@Robertkas86) November 22, 2019

He had a chance to come to us and snubbed us. Not for me — Mouls_Leeds (@Mouls_83) November 22, 2019

we dint sign him 18 months ago cos he wanted £50k a week..... & that's a lot of cash for someone who's needs an operation to get all the splinters out of his backside from sitting on the bench ever since — neil blackman (@natt1matt) November 22, 2019

I don’t know how many minutes he’s played since snubbing us but it’s not enough to be anywhere near ready for Bielsa Ball until about next Christmas. — SJB (@SJB_upnorth) November 22, 2019

It'll take Vydra a couple of months to get up to Bielsa speed so why bother? #lufc — Prokyp (@Prokyp) November 22, 2019

Go get Vydra and goal problems and someone who can play in the #10 role is sorted. He was Bielsa’s no1 target when he came to our club. #lufc — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) November 22, 2019

Not liking the Vydra link. I’d rather stick with what we have than have him. Is he better than what we have? If Nketiah can’t get a game, why would MB pick Vydra? Strange one — david roberts (@davidro83728290) November 22, 2019