Quick links

Leeds United

Burnley

Championship

Premier League

'Go get him': Leeds fans react to £7.5m Matej Vydra links

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa reportedly believes Burnley's Premier League benchwarmer Vydra can fire Leeds United out of the Championship.

Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

There are a number of points to make as Leeds United are, once again, linked with a big-money move for Matej Vydra.

The Mirror (22 November, page 74) reports that Marcelo Bielsa is asking the powers-that-be to bring in the seldom-seen Burnley benchwarmer for £7.5 million in the January transfer window. And what Bielsa wants, with the exception of a certain Manchester United winger, Bielsa usually gets.

Vydra is the definition of a proven Championship goalscorer. He’s broken the 20-goal barrier twice for two different clubs and won the Golden Boot with Derby County in 2018. It’s not hard to imagine, with a fully fit Vydra leading the line, Leeds blowing the rest of the division away en route to the promised land.

Derby County's Matej Vydra after being presented with The Golden Boot for being the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot 2018 on May 6, 2018 in Derby,England.

But it’s not that simple. The Czech Republic international has started just three league games in a year-and-a-half at Turf Moor, spending much of that time stuck on the sidelines. And if it is taking Eddie Nketiah weeks upon weeks to get up to speed, how long would Vydra need to prepare himself for the daunting demands of ‘Bielsaball’?

And then there’s the events of 2018 , still fresh in everyone's minds. Vydra could have signed a more than healthy £30,000-a-week contract at Elland Road last year but then he got a little too greedy. The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that he demanded more in negotiations and Leeds walked away from the deal.

It's fair to say Leeds fans have long memories.

6th May 2018, Pride Park, Derby, England; EFL Championship Football, Derby County versus Barnsley; David Nugent of Derby County is congratulated by Matej Vydra of Derby County after he...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch