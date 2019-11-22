Quick links

Gerard Lopez comments on reported Tottenham Hotspur target Luis Campos

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Luis Campos of Lille.

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has criticised newly-appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, as quoted in The Sun.

Mourinho has recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham manager.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has added Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos from Lille to his coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Sacramento will be Mourinho’s assistant manager, Santos will be the goalkeeping coach.

 

The Sun quotes Galtier as saying: "Everyone has their own way of doing things."

Galtier added: ”But it's really classy. Really classy to act like that.”

While Mourinho may have been successful in luring two coaching staff from Lille, it seems that the Portuguese has suffered a blow in his effort to bring Luis Campos.

According to ESPN, Tottenham manager Mourinho wants to bring sporting director Campos from Lille.

However, Lille president Gerard Lopez has made it clear that Campos will not leave the club, comments which will surely be a blow to Tottenham.

The Sun quotes Lopez as saying: “Luis and I, we are colleagues but above all friends and we are working on a project together with a huge trajectory. And the project is far from finished. He will not leave the club. He stays with us.”

Back in action

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

It will be Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs, and the North London outfit will head into the match with confidence and optimism.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

