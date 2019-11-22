Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea attacker may miss Manchester City clash

Chelsea are due to play Manchester City tomorrow evening, with Frank Lampard's side looking to extend their lead over the current champions.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has suggested to Football London that Callum Hudson-Odoi is ‘struggling’ to be fit for the weekend.

Hudson-Odoi has picked up a hamstring issue, which means he could be sidelined on Saturday evening.

In better news for Chelsea, Christian Pulisic may be fit, after fears he would miss out.

“He didn’t go, he was struggling against Palace. He has been training and is in contention,” Lampard said.

“Callum has a hamstring problem, he is struggling to make this game.”

Reports in the week suggested that Pulisic would be the one to miss out, with Hudson-Odoi likely to be the one to step in.

However, it seems that it is actually the American who has the greater chance of starting against City.

Pulisic has been in wonderful form for Chelsea recently, so his availability would be a major boost.

Pulisic could really thrive with the space that City will offer him on the counter attack, due to his blistering pace.

If Chelsea can beat City, the Lampard’s side may well have to be talked about as potential challengers to Liverpool in the title race.