Fans react on Twitter as Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes 'savage' Champions League final quip

Tottenham Hotspur appointed Jose Mourinho to the Spurs hotseat this week less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was axed.

A number of fans have been commenting on social media regarding Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho's "savage" response after being asked whether losing the Champions League final affected the Spurs squad.

Tottenham have dominated the football headlines this week after long-serving head coach Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed and, 12 hours later, the charismatic Portuguese manager was handed the Spurs reins.

 

Mourinho gave his first press conference as Tottenham manager on Thursday and he spoke about a number of topics including Mauricio Pochettino ("this club will always be his home"... "he will find a great club again"), the scale of the job on his hands and his time out from football management.

Not long after saying he is now more "humble", he responded to the Champions League defeat question by saying: "I don't know because I never lost a Champions League final" (The Telegraph).

Cue bedlam on social media with football fans - Spurs and neutrals - relishing the "classic" Mourinho quote:

Mourinho has won two Champions League trophies, with Porto and Inter Milan, as well as two UEFA Cup / Europa League trophies, with Porto and Manchester United, along with a bevy of domestic titles and "Supercup" silverware.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they travel to West Ham in the Premier League.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham...

