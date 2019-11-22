Everton fans urge Marco Silva to give Toffees striker Moise Kean a start this weekend

Everton brought Moise Kean to Goodison Park this summer but he has played for just 20 minutes in the Premier League for the Toffees since October.

Everton manager Marco Silva has issued a clear message of support for Moise Kean amid media speculation over his Goodison Park future, with some of the Toffees faithful having their say on Twitter in response.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive over the past few weeks regarding Kean's future at Everton, the player having left Goodison Park for the international break without a Toffees goal to his name and having missed out on the Premier League win over Southampton following a reprimand over being late for a team meeting.

Kean only arrived at Everton in early August, joining Marco Silva's side from Juventus for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

Following a shaky start at Goodison Park, however, with just 20 minutes of Premier League action under his belt since October (Transfermarkt), transfer speculation has seen the 19-year-old linked with both Roma and AC Milan.

Indeed, Italy head coach Roberto Mancini suggested earlier this week that he needs to leave Everton in search of regular football if he is to make his senior squad for Euro 2020 (Forza Italian Football).

Ahead of Everton's Premier League home game with Norwich, Silva said: “Roberto is the manager of the national team, he knows, like I know, what Moise needs because we’ve already spoken about him,” Silva said before Saturday’s home game against Norwich.

“Moise has all the support here. He doesn’t need to find anything more for his career. We bought him. We really believe in him. He has all the support from the club, myself, from his team-mates in order to keep adapting to the Premier League. His present and his future are here, there are no doubts about that.”

Here is what some Everton fans said on Twitter in response to Silva's comments, as shared by the Everton social media channel:

play him otherwise we are going to risk losing him. fact is he left juventus to play more yet hes playing less for us than he did at juve. makes no sense for him to wanna stay — Simon Lovelady Wakenshaw (@siewakes20) November 22, 2019

If “he’s the present” surely he can get a start ahead of DCL and Tosun. — Tom (@EFCTom_) November 22, 2019

Sounds like he wants to start him on the right but I don't see that happening with Walcott in good form. — Kieran (@Kieran89714221) November 22, 2019

Walcott and good form, two words i never thought I'd hear in a same sentence . — Simr (@Redcorner_25) November 22, 2019

If he’s the present, then why is he not starting? — Joe Williams (@Joewillo1802) November 22, 2019

He deserve to play tomorrow. — Aziz EFC (@Aziz_EFC) November 22, 2019

So give him a run a starts! — Daniel Tatarsky (@DanielTatarsky) November 22, 2019

The present? Should play him more often then... — ToffeeBlue (@toffeebluejb) November 22, 2019

Play him then — Ross (@rossEFC95) November 22, 2019

But he ain't getting a game — Paul Smith (@EFCL9) November 22, 2019

Play him then! Ffs — Joe (@joesworld1878) November 22, 2019