Everton boss Marco Silva compares Moise Kean's struggles to Fabinho

Marco Silva feels that Moise Kean needs more time to adapt to the Premier League.

Everton boss Marco Silva spoke in his pre-match press conference about Moise Kean's adaptation to the Premier League.

The Toffees bought the teenager in the summer for a whopping £29 million (Guardian) from Italian champions Juventus. Kean has started just two games in the league for Everton so far and is yet to open his account for the club since his arrival.

The Italian has been a subject of numerous rumours floating around about his future in recent weeks but Silva rubbished them saying that the conversations between him and his striker has been clear.

The Toffees boss was asked about Kean's struggles with the Premier League to which he compared the forward to arch-rivals Liverpool's Fabinho.

He wants to play more, like all the players we have," he told the club's official website.

We have many many examples in the Premier League where players with more experience than him (Kean) come to the Premier League and didn't play.

"We have an example in Fabinho who was more experienced and was bought in for a big amount but didn't play for the first six-seven months. Most of the games, he was in the stands as well."

Comparing your teenage striker to one of Liverpool's most important players at the moment is a huge claim but Silva is spot on with his assessment. Fabinho started just four of his first 15 league games at Liverpool last season but he finished the campaign brilliantly.

Everton need to have the same patience with Kean who is seven years younger to the Liverpool midfielder and is away from his home country for the first time ever. With more time on the pitch, Kean is sure to improve and selling him makes no sense, especially after just six months.