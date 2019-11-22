The price of Elon Mulk’s Tesla Cybertruck means you’d better start saving

Tesla's Elon Musk has unveiled their latest creation, The Cybertruck

If you ever needed proof that entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk was just a little bit crazy, and him selling flamethrowers wasn't enough, Tesla's new Cybertruck will certainly confirm it.

The South African businessman has been pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation for years and the latest model in the Tesla range is sure to catch the eye of many but not necessarily for the right reasons given its 'futuristic' looks.

Musk unveiled his new Cybertruck at an event in Los Angeles and rattled off plenty of eye-widening stats that drew praise from the attending crowd but none more so than the astonishing price of the Cybertruck itself.

But just how much does will this piece of the future cost?

Meet the Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk unveiled the new Tesla Cybertruck in a cyberpunk-themed event in Los Angeles on November 21st and it's certainly caught the attention of many in the motoring and technology industries.

The Cybertruck sounds like a work of engineering genius, with the huge hunk of metal able to go from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds, has a towing capability of up to 14,000lbs and a payload capacity of 3,500lbs.

On top of that, the outer metal panelling is resistant to bullets but just don't mention the 'unbreakable' glass which was smashed by a tennis ball-sized metal ball in the demonstration.

Oh, and it can also drive itself for good measure.

The Cybertruck sounds like the ideal vehicle although perhaps a slight re-working of the Cybertruck's 'futuristic' looks could prove beneficial.

How much does all of this cost?

Unbelievably, Tesla's Cybertruck will cost just $39,900 although that is for the most basic, single-motor model.

If you want more umph and four-wheel drive from your Cybertruck then you'll want a more advanced model.

In total, there are three models for the Cybertruck with the two-motor option costing $49,900 and the top-of-the-range three-motor option coming in at $69,900.

Order yours today

While the Cybertruck isn't expected to be released until 2021, Tesla are already accepting pre-orders of the Cybertruck.

If you do feel so inclined to own a big grey metal box that can beat a Porsche 911 in a drag race then head over to www.tesla.com/cybertruck now.