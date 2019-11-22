Eddie Howe hails Bournemouth star Jefferson Lerma

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe heaps praise on Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe spoke to the club's official website about his star Jefferson Lerma and how happy he is with the midfielder.

The Colombian has been an integral part of Howe's squad since made the switch from Spanish side Levante in the summer of 2018.

Lerma missed Bournemouth's last game against Newcastle United before the international break but he is expected to return straight into the starting lineup for the game against Wolves this weekend.

Speaking about Lerma, Howe hailed the Colombian's attitude and expressed his happiness about his performances.

He said: "He’s been really important, how you see him play on the pitch is how he is day to day: fully committed, wholehearted and very consistent. I’ve got a lot of time for Jefferson and how he is, very low maintenance and not someone I have to pick up and manage too much. When you think that he’s come into a new country and culture I’ve been really happy with him.

Lerma has played 42 times for Bournemouth since signing for them last season and has almost always been impressive. His willingness to put his body on the line is hugely appreciated by Cherries fans and his ability on the ball is pretty good for a deep-lying midfielder.

Still only 25, Lerma has a lot to improve but he is definitely on the right path at Bournemouth. The midfielder has all the attributes to be a top player and he will be hugely important against Wolves who are deadly on the counter-attack.