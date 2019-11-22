Quick links

Woodgate makes Kamil Grosicki claim after Middlesbrough's links with Hull star

Danny Owen
Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate speaks to the press after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, UK...
Boro reportedly wanted to sign Poland international Kamil Grosicki from Championship rivals Hull City over the summer.

Hull City's Kamil Grosicki during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at KCOM Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Hull, England.

Middlesbrough reportedly wanted to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki over the summer and, speaking to the Northern Echo, manager Jonathan Woodgate has admitted that he is a big fan of the Poland international.

Grant McCann’s Tigers are hardly one of the favourites for promotion this season but, as long as Grosicki and the prolific Jarrod Bowen are wreaking havoc, anything looks possible on Humberside.

With pace to burn even at the age of 31, Grosicki is one of the most fearsome attackers in the Championship on his day with five goals to his name already.

 

The Daily Star reported that Middlesbrough wanted to bring the former Rennes star to the North East over the summer with Grosicki apparently valued at around £4 million (Hull Daily Mail).

Considering that Boro have scored the fewest amount of goals in the Championship this season (13 in 16 matches) Woodgate will surely be wishing Grosicki was wearing red rather than amber and black ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Hull at the Riverside.

Jonathan Woodgate the head coach

“They’re a very good team on the counter-attack,” said the under-fire former England international. “They’ve got good players with Bowen and Grosicki, who I’ve liked for a number of years.”

As it stands, Grosicki’s contract is due to expire next summer and, given the option, Woodgate would surely jump at the chance to sign a forward with 73 Poland caps during the January transfer window.

But with funds tight at the Riverside and parachute payments a thing of the past, the chance to bring Grosicki to the north east might already have past them by.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

