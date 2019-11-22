What Tottenham and West Ham could expect from potential signing Sofyan Amrabat

Serie A star Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with Premier League strugglers West Ham United and Tottenham

Sofyan Amrabat is the epitome of an all-action central midfielder.

The Hellas Verona loanee has averaged 2.2 dribbles per game this season, as well as 2.5 tackles and an impressive 86 per cent pass completion rate. He can run with the ball at his feet, distribute it intelligently to his team-mates and, perhaps most importantly considering the clubs that reportedly want him, win possession back with his tenacious, tough-tackling style.

According to Calciomercato, a Tottenham Hotspur side who now find themselves under the stewardship of a certain Mr Jose Mourinho are interested, as are a West Ham team who have looked vulnerable and one-paced in the middle during an alarming slide down the Premier League table.

A former Feyenoord youngster who is on loan in Italy from Club Brugge, Amrabat is cheap too, reportedly valued at somewhere in the region of £7 million. He almost sounds too good to be true.

Perfect for the Premier League

“Amrabat’s style looks perfect for the Premier League,” Jalal Bounouar, a Moroccan football expert and contributor to the BBC, said when speaking exclusively to HITC.

“He is physically strong and excels at making high pressure. He is good at defending and can also help in moving from a defensive situation to an attacking one. He also gives assists.”

Amrabat, who has ten caps for the Moroccan national team, can play anywhere from central midfield to full-back, with the odd stint on the wing in between.

Considering that Mourinho has made good use of countless all-action utility players over the years, Amrabat looks exactly like the sort of tenacious, selfless, all-action squad player who could quickly become integral in a new-look Tottenham Hotspur regime.