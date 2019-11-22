Quick links

What Tottenham and West Ham could expect from potential signing Sofyan Amrabat

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Serie A star Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with Premier League strugglers West Ham United and Tottenham

Lautaro Martinez (R) of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Sofyan Amrabat (L) of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Hellas Verona at Stadio...

Sofyan Amrabat is the epitome of an all-action central midfielder.

The Hellas Verona loanee has averaged 2.2 dribbles per game this season, as well as 2.5 tackles and an impressive 86 per cent pass completion rate. He can run with the ball at his feet, distribute it intelligently to his team-mates and, perhaps most importantly considering the clubs that reportedly want him, win possession back with his tenacious, tough-tackling style.

 

According to Calciomercato, a Tottenham Hotspur side who now find themselves under the stewardship of a certain Mr Jose Mourinho are interested, as are a West Ham team who have looked vulnerable and one-paced in the middle during an alarming slide down the Premier League table.

A former Feyenoord youngster who is on loan in Italy from Club Brugge, Amrabat is cheap too, reportedly valued at somewhere in the region of £7 million. He almost sounds too good to be true.

Perfect for the Premier League

“Amrabat’s style looks perfect for the Premier League,” Jalal Bounouar, a Moroccan football expert and contributor to the BBC, said when speaking exclusively to HITC.

(L-R) Sofyan Amrabat of Feyenoord, Jorrit Hendrix of PSV during the Dutch Johan Cruijff Schaal match between PSV v Feyenoord at the Philips Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Eindhoven...

“He is physically strong and excels at making high pressure. He is good at defending and can also help in moving from a defensive situation to an attacking one. He also gives assists.”

Amrabat, who has ten caps for the Moroccan national team, can play anywhere from central midfield to full-back, with the odd stint on the wing in between.

Considering that Mourinho has made good use of countless all-action utility players over the years, Amrabat looks exactly like the sort of tenacious, selfless, all-action squad player who could quickly become integral in a new-look Tottenham Hotspur regime.

Danilo of Manchester City takes on Sofyan Amrabat of Feyenoord during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester City and Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium on November 21, 2017...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

