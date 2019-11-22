Report explains how Jose Mourinho can earn a £2m bonus at Tottenham

Spurs are hoping that Jose Mourinho can drag them up the Premier League table after sacking Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

As if Jose Mourinho didn’t have enough incentives to turn the sinking Tottenham Hotspur ship around, the Sun reports that he will scoop an eye-watering £2 million bonus if he leads the struggling Londoners back into the Champions League at the first time of asking.

Make no mistake, Mourinho needs Tottenham as much as Tottenham need Mourinho.

The perma-tanned Portuguese has returned to English football with his reputation lower that it's been in almost 20 decades. Leaving both Chelsea and Manchester United under a cloud, after a very public and messy collapse on and off the pitch, will do that to you.

But Mourinho already looks refreshed and energised since taking over at Spurs, a far cry from the managerial misery guts who moped around Old Trafford for two-and-a-half years.

The fact that he will earn £15 million a season in the capital, almost double the pay-packet Mauricio Pochettino took home, has no doubt helped his mood. And The Sun reports that Mourinho will trouser another £2 million if he masterminds a top four finish this season.

That, however, is easier said than done.

Spurs are already 11 points adrift of the Champions League spots and, with Chelsea and Leicester City looking unstoppable, it will take a remarkable turnaround if Mourinho is to claw back that considerable deficit.

But Mourinho is not short of motivation.