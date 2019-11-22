Quick links

Report names three youngsters Southampton feel have 'enormous' potential

Ralph Hasenhuttl looks on during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Could Kayne Ramsay, Enzo Robise and Ramello Mitchell become Premier League stars for Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints?

Kayne Ramsay of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Southampton are expecting big things from Kayne Ramsay, Ramello Mitchell and Enzo Robise with The Independent reporting that the three teenagers are viewed to have ‘enormous potential’ behind the scenes at St Mary’s.

From Gareth Bale to Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana to Calum Chambers, the South Coast club has been home to so many brilliant young talents since the turn of the century.

But the supply line has ran a little dry of late with Southampton fans concerned about the lack of academy graduates who have made the step up from the reserves to the first-team during a period of seemingly never-ending transition.

 

Ralph Hasenhuttl has shown a willingness to give the next generation a chance, however, offering the likes of Yann Valery and Michael Obafemi plenty of opportunities since he took over in December 2018.

19-year-old Ramsay appears to be next in line with The Independent claiming that he, along with Rabise (below) and Mitchell are turning heads at the Premier League strugglers.

Enzo Robise of Southampton FC ahead of the U21s Checkatade Trophy between Cambridge United and Southampton FC pictured at Abbey Stadium on October 9, 2018 in Cambridge, England.

Ramsay, a versatile defender who can play on the right or through the middle, made his one and only first-team appearance in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last year and impressed with his excellent reading of the game and poise in possession.

Jet-heeled winger Robise has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in the U18 Premier League this season while Mitchell (below) swapped Birmingham for The Saints despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to The Mail.

Ramello Mitchell of Southampton

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

