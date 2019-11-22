Quick links

Leeds United

Burnley

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leeds planning £7.5m bid for Burnley's Matej Vydra at Bielsa's request

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matej Vydra hasn't started a Premier League game for Sean Dyche all season but he could drag Leeds United to the Championship title.

Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates his goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Port Vale and Burnley at Vale Park on July 20, 2019 in Burslem, England.

The Matej Vydra to Leeds United link is back again with the Mirror (22 November, page 74) reporting that Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-chasers are planning a £7.5 million January move to rescue to misfit striker from his Burnley nightmare.

Barely a day went by in the summer of 2018 without the Czech Republic international being linked with a big-money move to Elland Road.

 

Leeds wanted a proven Championship finisher and Vydra, who hit 21 league goals the previous season for Derby County, certainly fit the bill. By the time the 2018/19 season started, however, Vydra was wearing the claret and blue of Burnley instead with Leeds turning to Patrick Bamford.

18 months later, however, Vydra and Bamford could become team-mates.

The Mirror claims that Bielsa is once again hopeful of landing the diminutive centre-forward in January as he looks to bring in a natural-born goalscorer capable of turning those maddening defeats and galling draws into wins.

Matej Vydra of Burnley looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Burnley at Highbury Stadium on July 23, 2019 in Fleetwood, England.

Burnley paid £11 million to bring Vydra to Turf Moor but, after starting just three Premier League games and netting a single goal for Sean Dyche’s side, his price-tag has reportedly dropped to £7.5 million.

Vydra might have struggled in the top flight but there’s few better at Championship level. He netted 36 goals in two seasons at Watford and won the league’s Golden Boot just over a year ago.

Matej Vydra of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:First Leg match between Derby County and Fulham at iPro Stadium on May 11, 2018 in Derby, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch