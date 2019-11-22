Report: Leeds planning £7.5m bid for Burnley's Matej Vydra at Bielsa's request

Matej Vydra hasn't started a Premier League game for Sean Dyche all season but he could drag Leeds United to the Championship title.

The Matej Vydra to Leeds United link is back again with the Mirror (22 November, page 74) reporting that Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-chasers are planning a £7.5 million January move to rescue to misfit striker from his Burnley nightmare.

Barely a day went by in the summer of 2018 without the Czech Republic international being linked with a big-money move to Elland Road.

Leeds wanted a proven Championship finisher and Vydra, who hit 21 league goals the previous season for Derby County, certainly fit the bill. By the time the 2018/19 season started, however, Vydra was wearing the claret and blue of Burnley instead with Leeds turning to Patrick Bamford.

18 months later, however, Vydra and Bamford could become team-mates.

The Mirror claims that Bielsa is once again hopeful of landing the diminutive centre-forward in January as he looks to bring in a natural-born goalscorer capable of turning those maddening defeats and galling draws into wins.

Burnley paid £11 million to bring Vydra to Turf Moor but, after starting just three Premier League games and netting a single goal for Sean Dyche’s side, his price-tag has reportedly dropped to £7.5 million.

Vydra might have struggled in the top flight but there’s few better at Championship level. He netted 36 goals in two seasons at Watford and won the league’s Golden Boot just over a year ago.