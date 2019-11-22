Report: Crystal Palace will bid £20m for Inter flop Gabriel Barbosa

Gabigol has scored a record-breaking 41 goals on loan at Flamengo but could he have a similar impact in the Premier League at Roy Hodgson's Palace?

Crystal Palace are set to make a £20 million January bid to sign Inter Milan’s forgotten man Gabriel Barbosa, according to FC Inter News.

It is no secret that Roy Hodgson’s side are crying out for a goalscorer. Jordan Ayew might have found the net four times in his first 11 Premier League games this season but the Ghana international hardly feels like a long-term answer to a time-honoured problem at Selhurst Park.

And, according to reports in Italy, Crystal Palace will take a punt on ‘Gabigol’ as they look to form a thrilling, new-look front three with Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

The Brazil international has been one of the most disappointing signings in Inter’s recent history, scoring just once in Serie A since his £29 million move from Santos in 2016. But a man who won Olimpic Gold in Rio alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus has looked nothing short of unstoppable since returning to his homeland on loan.

After netting 27 goals for Santos last season, the 23-year-old has found the net a record-breaking 41 times in the colours of Flamengo – more than even the legendary Zico managed for the Scarlet-Blacks.

Gabriel’s spell at Flamengo will end in December and, while they would love to keep the striker in Brazil, Crystal Palace are willing to put £20 million on the table in an attempt to lure one of the world’s hottest centre-forwards to England.

Gabriel flopped on his last spell in Europe, however, and he’d be a very expensive risk.