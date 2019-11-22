Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace will bid £20m for Inter flop Gabriel Barbosa

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on September 1, 2018...
Gabigol has scored a record-breaking 41 goals on loan at Flamengo but could he have a similar impact in the Premier League at Roy Hodgson's Palace?

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo looks on during a match between Flamengo and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Crystal Palace are set to make a £20 million January bid to sign Inter Milan’s forgotten man Gabriel Barbosa, according to FC Inter News.

It is no secret that Roy Hodgson’s side are crying out for a goalscorer. Jordan Ayew might have found the net four times in his first 11 Premier League games this season but the Ghana international hardly feels like a long-term answer to a time-honoured problem at Selhurst Park.

 

And, according to reports in Italy, Crystal Palace will take a punt on ‘Gabigol’ as they look to form a thrilling, new-look front three with Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

The Brazil international has been one of the most disappointing signings in Inter’s recent history, scoring just once in Serie A since his £29 million move from Santos in 2016. But a man who won Olimpic Gold in Rio alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus has looked nothing short of unstoppable since returning to his homeland on loan.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo reacts during a match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on October 21, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

After netting 27 goals for Santos last season, the 23-year-old has found the net a record-breaking 41 times in the colours of Flamengo – more than even the legendary Zico managed for the Scarlet-Blacks.

Gabriel’s spell at Flamengo will end in December and, while they would love to keep the striker in Brazil, Crystal Palace are willing to put £20 million on the table in an attempt to lure one of the world’s hottest centre-forwards to England.

Gabriel flopped on his last spell in Europe, however, and he’d be a very expensive risk.

Gabriel Barbosa Almeida of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

