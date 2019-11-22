Quick links

Report: Charlton planning January move for Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet

Lee Bowyer, Manager of Charlton Athletic looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly between Ebbsfleet United and Charlton Athletic at the Kuflink Stadium on July 16, 2019 in Gravesend,...
Championship high-flyers Charlton Athletic could reportedly move to sign Blackpool's League One talisman Armand Gnanduillet.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road on November 16, 2019 in Blackpool, England.

Blackpool are in danger of losing star striker Armand Gnanduillet with Charlton Athletic eyeing a potential January deal for a player Lee Bowyer has admired for some time, according to London News Online.

Charlton know how it feels to lose their prized asset midway through the season. Ten months ago, Karlan Grant left the Valley to join Huddersfield Town and they could be about to inflict the same fate on the poor Tangerines.

 

Gnanduillet is out of contract at the end of the season so Blackpool might have no choice but to sell if a decent offer arrives on their doorstep.

The 6ft 4ins Frenchman has scored eight goals in League One this season with his aerial ability striking fear into the hearts of centre-backs up and down the land.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet scores his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road on November 16, 2019 in Blackpool,...

Gnanduillet scored in a 2-1 win against Charlton last season and London News Online reports that he was a target for Bowyer’s side in the final few days of the summer transfer window. The deal collapsed at the eleventh hour but the Championship outfit could be about to revive their interest.

The report adds that the Frenchman’s future could be tied in with Lyle Taylor, who is expected to attract attention after a brilliant start to the second-tier season for Charlton.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road on November 16, 2019 in Blackpool, England.

