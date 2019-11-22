Quick links

Report: Celtic could break transfer-record to sign Southampton's Moi Elyounoussi

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elyounoussi can't stop scoring for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic - making his ineffective Premier League displays for the Saints even more bizarre.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019...

Celtic have the option to make Mohamed Elyounoussi’s loan spell from Southampton permanent in the January transfer window, according to the Independent, but they will have to shell out a club-record fee of £10 million.

While Elyounoussi struggled to make an impact during his debut season in the Premier League, failing to score or assist a goal in eight starts, the Norwegian international has set about reminding everyone why he was so highly-rated at Basel since moving to Scotland on loan.

 

In just 12 games, the rapid winger has seven goals and six assists to his name already in Celtic colours, including a clinical brace in the Scottish League Cup semi-final thrashing of Hearts to set up a meeting with bitter rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Elyounoussi has been rewarded for his unstoppable displays with the Scottish Player of the Month award. And Celtic must already be tempted to make the 25-year-old the most expensive player in their history.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic embraces Mohamed Elyounoussi after the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Independent reports that Celtic can sign Elyounoussi permanently for £10 million – a hefty fee but still £6 million less than Southampton paid to bring him to England from Basel in the summer of 2018 (Telegraph).

Celtic’s current record signing is Odsonne Edouard.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

