Report: Celtic could break transfer-record to sign Southampton's Moi Elyounoussi

Elyounoussi can't stop scoring for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic - making his ineffective Premier League displays for the Saints even more bizarre.

Celtic have the option to make Mohamed Elyounoussi’s loan spell from Southampton permanent in the January transfer window, according to the Independent, but they will have to shell out a club-record fee of £10 million.

While Elyounoussi struggled to make an impact during his debut season in the Premier League, failing to score or assist a goal in eight starts, the Norwegian international has set about reminding everyone why he was so highly-rated at Basel since moving to Scotland on loan.

In just 12 games, the rapid winger has seven goals and six assists to his name already in Celtic colours, including a clinical brace in the Scottish League Cup semi-final thrashing of Hearts to set up a meeting with bitter rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Elyounoussi has been rewarded for his unstoppable displays with the Scottish Player of the Month award. And Celtic must already be tempted to make the 25-year-old the most expensive player in their history.

The Independent reports that Celtic can sign Elyounoussi permanently for £10 million – a hefty fee but still £6 million less than Southampton paid to bring him to England from Basel in the summer of 2018 (Telegraph).

Celtic’s current record signing is Odsonne Edouard.