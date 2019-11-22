Quick links

Nico Gaitan announcement made amid Aston Villa and West Ham links

Danny Owen
Premier League trio Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United reportedly want to bring Argentina star Nico Gaitan to England from MLS.

Chicago Fire have confirmed via their official website that Nico Gaitan will leave the MLS outfit when his contract expires in December, amid claims that West Ham United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are all interested in the Argentina international.

At the age of 31, a man who became a gossip column ever-present during his formative years at Benfica could finally be on his way to the Premier League.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United are all interested in landing a playmaker who, even in the autumn of his career, still possesses that all-too-rare ability to create chances at will.

 

Gaitain has produced 12 assists in the MLS season with his set-piece prowess and penchant for defence-splitting passes taking the American top flight by storm.

But despite a stellar 2019, Chicago Fire have confirmed that they have declined the opportunity to keep Gaitan at Soldier Field.

According to the Guardian, The Fire had the option to extend the former Atletico Madrid ace’s contract by a further 12 months but it seems that he is now free to leave when his current deal expires in a few weeks’ time.

Gaitan has spent the last year or so plying his trade in China and America and it is understood that he has his heart set on a return to Europe. Fortunately, he is not short of admirers from arguably the most high-profile league in world football.

After years of waiting, it seems that he will finally see Gaitan grace the Premier League.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

