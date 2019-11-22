Everton and Wolves' reported Jamie Hamilton interest makes sense now

Premier League clubs Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City and Southampton are all reportedly interested in Jamie Hamilton.

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton are all interested in signing Jamie Hamilton in January – and some rather gushing praise from his manager might have just shed a light on why the young defender is so highly regarded south of the border.

The teenage centre-back has burst onto the scene in the Scottish Premiership this season, ironically enough in the red and white stripes of Hamilton Academical.

Hamilton (the player, not the club) has been so impressive during his breakthrough campaign that Wolves, Southampton and Norwich City are keen to give him a chance in the Premier League, according to The Mail.

Everton are understood to be preparing a bid while Derby County, who suddenly find themselves a little short at the back after the Richard Keogh saga, are interested too.

Hamilton will face a major test of his talents on Saturday, however, when he comes head-to-head with Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos – but Accies boss Brian Rice is backing his uber-confident defender to go into a daunting clash completely unfazed.

“If Jamie plays he has to perform to a level to stop probably one of the best strikers in the league scoring a goal,” Rice told the Daily Record (22 November, page 73).

“The good thing about Jamie is his temperament. You could play him anywhere and you wouldn’t know if he was nervous or not. He doesn’t get fazed by it. If he makes a mistake it doesn’t seem to bother him.

“So I’ve every confidence if Jamie plays it doesn’t matter who we’re playing and where we’re playing, he will relish it. He’s living up to everything we expect of him.”

Hamilton would be forgiven for having his head turned by interest from down south but he would surely benefit more from staying at New Douglas Park and building up his experience with exposure to regular first-team football.