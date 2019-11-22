Quick links

Liverpool

Dejan Lovren praises Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez

Dan Coombs
Joe Gomez of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has praised his teammate.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has given his backing to Reds teammate Joe Gomez.

Gomez was booed by England fans in the recent home friendly against Montenegro, after a training ground clash with Raheem Sterling, with the Manchester City winger the aggressor.

 

Lovren has told Sky Sports that he felt sorry for Gomez for the situation he found himself in.

He went on to praise his rival centre-back's quality and character.

Lovren said: "I've been speaking with him two or three days ago and asked about it and he was OK, positive and this is what is important for the club and his team-mates. We are behind him and that's what he needs at the moment.

"He's an unbelievable man and player but it's aggravated everything about that and he didn't deserve it. You're playing for the national team and he's there, giving his best so I don't think he deserved the boos."

England's defender Joe Gomez (L) and England's midfielder Raheem Sterling attend an England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on November 12,...

Lovren and Gomez are competing against each other and Joel Matip for a centre-back spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, but the Croatian's comments highlight that they are Liverpool teammates first and foremost.

It also highlights the close bond forged at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp's management.

A big decision awaits Jurgen Klopp and his team selection this weekend against Crystal Palace, but Gomez and Lovren will both be needed over the upcoming weeks as the fixture list gets a lot busier.

Joe Gomez of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch