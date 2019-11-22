Dejan Lovren praises Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has praised his teammate.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has given his backing to Reds teammate Joe Gomez.

Gomez was booed by England fans in the recent home friendly against Montenegro, after a training ground clash with Raheem Sterling, with the Manchester City winger the aggressor.

Lovren has told Sky Sports that he felt sorry for Gomez for the situation he found himself in.

He went on to praise his rival centre-back's quality and character.

Lovren said: "I've been speaking with him two or three days ago and asked about it and he was OK, positive and this is what is important for the club and his team-mates. We are behind him and that's what he needs at the moment.

"He's an unbelievable man and player but it's aggravated everything about that and he didn't deserve it. You're playing for the national team and he's there, giving his best so I don't think he deserved the boos."

Lovren and Gomez are competing against each other and Joel Matip for a centre-back spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, but the Croatian's comments highlight that they are Liverpool teammates first and foremost.

It also highlights the close bond forged at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp's management.

A big decision awaits Jurgen Klopp and his team selection this weekend against Crystal Palace, but Gomez and Lovren will both be needed over the upcoming weeks as the fixture list gets a lot busier.