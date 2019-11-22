Dejan Lovren admits he might have left Liverpool

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has played an important role for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent weeks.

Dejan Lovren has admitted to Sky Sports that Jurgen Klopp had to persuade him to stay at Liverpool.

Lovren claims that if Liverpool hadn’t won the Champions League last term, he may have looked to move on.

However, after the Reds’ success in Madrid, he sat down with Klopp to discuss his future.

And Lovren suggests that it was ultimately ‘easy’ to opt to stay at Anfield.

“There have been more positive days than the bad, especially after the Champions League final and the win was a big relief for me because I wanted to win something with this club, having been here for so many years,” he said.

"I would ask myself if we didn't win, should I stay or not and there was some interest with some other clubs but I had a good conversation with the manager.

“After that, the decision was easy so I stayed and I think we are on the right path to do something big this season again.”

Lovren may have played more often for Liverpool than he was expecting this term, due to injuries.

Lovren went into the season as Liverpool’s fourth choice centre-back, but he now appears to be ahead of Joe Gomez in Klopp’s selection order.

The 30-year-old has started four of Liverpool’s last five Premier League matches with Joel Matip sidelined.

Lovren could feature in Klopp’s starting line-up again at the weekend, when they take on Crystal Palace tomorrow.