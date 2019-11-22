Dejan Lovren admits he might have left Liverpool

Quick links

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool looks dejected following the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has played an important role for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent weeks.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool chases the ball ahead of Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019...

Dejan Lovren has admitted to Sky Sports that Jurgen Klopp had to persuade him to stay at Liverpool.

Lovren claims that if Liverpool hadn’t won the Champions League last term, he may have looked to move on.

However, after the Reds’ success in Madrid, he sat down with Klopp to discuss his future.

And Lovren suggests that it was ultimately ‘easy’ to opt to stay at Anfield.

 

“There have been more positive days than the bad, especially after the Champions League final and the win was a big relief for me because I wanted to win something with this club, having been here for so many years,” he said.

"I would ask myself if we didn't win, should I stay or not and there was some interest with some other clubs but I had a good conversation with the manager.

“After that, the decision was easy so I stayed and I think we are on the right path to do something big this season again.”

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City at Anfield on October 27, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Lovren may have played more often for Liverpool than he was expecting this term, due to injuries.

Lovren went into the season as Liverpool’s fourth choice centre-back, but he now appears to be ahead of Joe Gomez in Klopp’s selection order.

The 30-year-old has started four of Liverpool’s last five Premier League matches with Joel Matip sidelined.

Lovren could feature in Klopp’s starting line-up again at the weekend, when they take on Crystal Palace tomorrow.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

