'Load of rubbish': Charlie Nicholas rips into Everton boss Marco Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva remains under pressure at Goodison Park amid sections of the Toffees fanbase still unconvinced about his credentials.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has issued a scathing criticism of Everton boss Marco Silva regarding his current struggles at Goodison Park, rubbishing the notion that he "doesn't seem to feel pressure at all" (Sky Sports News).

The Toffees have endured a tricky start to the 2018-19 Premier League season - their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley, left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

While things have picked up for Everton since then - seven points from four Premier League matches and progress to the League Cup quarter-finals - some Toffees fans remain unconvinced about Silva.

Looking ahead to Everton's Premier League meeting with Norwich at Goodison Park this weekend, Nicholas slated Silva for having "chopped and changed" his team a lot, suggesting he doesn't know his best starting XI.

"This is a massive one for Everton and I have to fancy them at home," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "It has not been good to watch and Marco Silva has chopped and changed the team a lot. His breakdown of the last away game suggested he doesn't seem to feel pressure at all - what a load of rubbish!

I'll tell you the reason why you feel pressure Mr Silva, in the last few games you have changed the team on a regular basis, sometimes four of five players, which tells you that you do not know your best starting team. Moise Kean sounds as though he may be heading back to Italy, Cenk Tosun is back in the starting line-up, Richarlison is delivering with his goals and I always think he will get you double figures, Theo Walcott has been alright, but Gylfi Sigurdsson has been in and out."

After the Norwich game, December will then bring a spate of high-profile fixtures including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, plus two games against high-flying Leicester (league and cup), and then the new decade will be ushered in with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City.