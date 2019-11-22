Charlie Nicholas hails Wolves trio Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers are away from Molineux this weekend as Nuno Espirito Santo takes his Wolves to the south coast.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has hailed the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking trident of Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore ahead of the Molineux side's upcoming Premier League clash with Bournemouth (Sky Sports News).

The Cherries host Wolves on the south coast having won just one of their last six games in the Premier League, but they could make it five unbeaten at the Vitality Stadium, while Nuno Espirito Santo's charges have avoided defeat in each of their last four away fixtures in the top flight.

Jimenez and Jota have picked up from where they left off last season, with 13 goals and 3 assists for the former and 4 goals and 5 assists for the latter, while Traore has improved massively this season, his tally currently at 2 goals and 5 assists (Transfermarkt) but boasting a superb all-round game offensively and defensively.

Nicholas thinks that, while Bournemouth are good going forward, they are shaky at the back, which could play right into Wolves' hands, the pundit predicting a 2-1 win for the old gold.

"Wolves do not score a lot of goals and Bournemouth used to, but they have quietened down a tad," he wrote on Sky Sports News. "They do like these scenarios, while Wolves like an open game, so it could suit both sides.

"Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore look a major threat as a front three with an abundance of pace and skill up front. Bournemouth are good going forward but shaky at the back. It is something that will suit the away side in this one."

Jimenez was in action for Mexico in midweek, so Nuno will have to make a decision on his role in the matchday squad this weekend, while Traore will be hoping to shake off a hamstring strain (The Mirror).