Celtic fans react on Twitter as Neil Lennon says Leigh Griffiths will be involved this weekend

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been sidelined since August but Neil Lennon is planning to utilise the Hoops ace at Parkhead this weekend.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to welcome Neil Lennon's update about Leigh Griffiths being included in the Hoops squad for their Scottish Premiership fixture at Parkhead this weekend.

The Bhoys striker has been out since a 3-1 victory over Hearts in late August due to personal problems which were followed by niggling injuries and a virus, as reported by Sky Sports News.

Griffiths featured in a 6-0 win over Stenhousemuir for Celtic's development side earlier this week, scoring a brace, and Lennon feels that the 29-year-old is at a stage where he can return and contribute to the team.

"He will be involved with the squad," Lennon is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying ahead of the meeting with Livingston. "Slowly but surely. He had an hour on Tuesday, he looked good so he will be in and around it. He is good, he is happy.

"He needs to stay there now and improve his conditioning. It is bit by bit but we have seen enough now to think he may make a contribution. We have 11 games between now and the end of December and we will be using the squad and Leigh obviously is a part of that."

Celtic's Twitter channel also shared a summary of Lennon's update on Griffiths, which prompted a positive response from the Parkhead fanbase:

The manager has done brilliantly with LG. It’ll be like having a new forward playing for us to give Eddy a rest in games if we’re 2-3 up. — Manky Bianchi (@manky_bianchi) November 22, 2019

Yes @Leighgriff09 wooooooooooo brilliant news — Leanne (@Leanne_m_91) November 22, 2019

Great news hh — David Reilly (@davidreilly1963) November 22, 2019

Best news all year. Next up back for Scotland. — Oor Boab of Scone (@JacobiteTartan) November 22, 2019

Great news! Come back and do what you do best, Leigh! — Terence Kelly (@Terence101961Au) November 22, 2019

Go super smash it mate ☘ — Danny (@Danny_bhoy3) November 22, 2019

Griffiths has made eight appearances for Celtic this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist, while his overall tally for the Hoops stands at 211 appearances, with 107 goals and 46 assists according to Transfermarkt.