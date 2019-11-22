When does Call Of Duty Mobile Zombies mode come out? Release time for iOS and Android!

Everything you must know about the release times for when Zombies mode finally comes out for Call Of Duty Mobile on iOS and Android.

Modern Warfare has recently received a huge 1.09 update on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and Activision are also treating those enamoured with Call Of Duty Mobile to Zombies mode very soon. In this article you'll find the release times for the mode so you know when it comes out in your region for iOS and Android.

Call Of Duty Mobile has been a massive success with 100 million downloads, but since the dawn of its existence people have been asking for the release of Zombies mode. This was to be expected as the gameplay feature has been a huge draw of the series since its debut in World At War back in 2008.

While its omission has been largely frustrating, fans will be happy to know that it's coming to Call Of Duty Mobile very soon.

When does Call Of Duty Mobile Zombies mode come out?

Zombies mode arrives for Call Of Duty Mobile on November 22nd at 21:00 PT.

The mode was teased at the very beginning of Call Of Duty Mobile's existence through a Coming Soon blurb, and everyone has known about the existence of zombies thanks to leaks and footage.

However, gamers will soon no longer have to ask where the fan-favourite mode is thanks to it arriving in less than a day.

Activision has announced on Reddit the release times for Zombies mode in Call Of Duty Mobile. You can find the list of release times for the UK and other areas below:

Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST

New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST

Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT

London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT

Stockholm : Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK

New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST

Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT

Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST

Zombies comes to Call Of Duty Mobile hand-in-hand with the much clamoured for Controller Support.

How to play Call Of Duty Mobile Zombies mode

You will need to download the latest Call Of Duty Mobile update when it becomes available in order to play Zombies.

This update should download automatically meaning you'll be able to play Zombies mode in Call Of Duty Mobile following the release times listed above.

Zombies has been a fan-favourite feature of the never-ending Call Of Duty series since 2008, so fans will be excited to finally plough through hordes of the undead on mobile phones.

Call Of Duty Mobile is available on iOS and Android.