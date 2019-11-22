Brighton boss Graham Potter speaks out future of Leeds United on-loan ace Ben White

Leeds United brought Ben White to Elland Road on loan and he is doing superbly for Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites.

Leeds United fan favourite Ben White looks increasingly likely to see out the season under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, if comments from Brighton manager Graham Potter are anything to go by (The Mirror).

The 22-year-old joined the Whites on loan without having made a single appearance in English football’s top two divisions but has taken to life in the Championship flawlessly, playing every minute of the Elland Road side's 16 league fixtures so far.

A picture of consistency, White was impressive in October as Marcelo Bielsa's side conceded just three goals, and with the campaign now set to resume after the November international break, Leeds have still only shipped nine in 16 games, the lowest in the division.

Predictably, White's heroics have led to speculation regarding a premature exit from Elland Road, either to return to his parent club with a first-team shot on the horizon, or for a potential sale - indeed, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with his services (The Mirror).

However, Potter has made it clear that White is their player and "has a future here", suggesting a sale is unlikely, while on the subject of White being recalled, he also played down such concerns, saying they won't do it unless "there is a real push for it" - real music to the ears of Leeds fans as far as his services for the season are concerned.

“There’s all sorts of talk as we know, but the reality is he’s our player and has a future here," Potter said of White at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by The Mirror. “He’s on loan now at Leeds and having a positive experience, and we’re delighted with that. But we’re looking forward to having him back at the right time and we’ll go from there. He’s our player, he’s contracted with us.

“He’s having a good time at Leeds, so we’ll assess at the end of the season to see what the best thing is going forward. Unless there is a real push for it we won’t call him back. He’s having a positive time at Leeds and we are well covered in that position. So, we’ll carry on with that process I think."