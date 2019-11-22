Brendan Rodgers discusses whether he'd have left Leicester for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have handed Jose Mourinho a return to the Premier League but Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are already 12 points ahead.

Brendan Rodgers believes Tottenham Hotspur is a ‘fantastic’ job but has played down suggestions that he was in line for the job before Jose Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in North London, speaking to The Express.

Spurs became the talk of world football on Wednesday when they handed Mourinho a route back into the game after 11 months on the managerial scrapheap. Mauricio Pochettino was handed his P45 after a dismal start to the season and the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has been handed a £15 million contract with the simple brief of turning round a seemingly sinking ship.

Tottenham were linked with a whole host of highly-respected coaches before turning to Mourinho with Rodgers mentioned alongside the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Julian Nagelsmann.

But the Northern Irishman has now distanced himself from the speculation, insisting that he is loving life at Leicester City.

'Tottenham is a fantastic club, they have a great history, support, everything,” Rodgers told The Mail. “However, what we have here is real open lines of communication with a very small group of people, which is fantastic for a manager."

“There’s nothing to talk on it. This game is full of gossip and speculation. The only thing I’ll say is I’m very happy here at Leicester,” he added to the Express.

“In this game, I’ve learned that you will always be linked with other jobs.”

Rodgers certainly deserves to be linked with Europe’s biggest managerial roles these days after turning Leicester into genuine Champions League contenders. The Foxes are second in the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, and sit 12 points clear of Tottenham.