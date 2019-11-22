Brendan Rodgers comments blow for Chelsea, Manchester City in reported Ben Chilwell pursuit

Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly want Ben Chilwell of Leicester City.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told The Telegraph that he will not sell any players in the January transfer window, meaning that it is a blow for Chelsea and Manchester City in their reported pursuit of Ben Chilwell.

According to The London Evening Standard, Chelsea want to sign Chilwell as a long-term replacement for left-back Marcos Alonso in the January transfer window if their Fifa transfer ban is overturned.

The report has also claimed that defending Premier League champions City are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old left-back.

However, it seems that both Chelsea and City are going to be disappointed in their reported pursuit of the England international, with Leicester boss Rodgers stating that no players will be sold in January.

Rodgers told The Telegraph: “We want to grow, and there’s a lot of development left in this squad. We’ve absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January.

“Our job is to keep what we have and if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.”

Leicester City stay

Leicester are going strong in the Premier League at the moment, and there is a very good chance that they will finish in the top four this season.

The Foxes are not exactly in need of money, and they would be sensible to keep Chilwell beyond January to maintain their quest for a Champions League place.