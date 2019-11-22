Brenda Song surgery rumours explored: Fans on Twitter react!

Dollface starring Brenda Song is now available to stream on Hulu.

We are all very well aware that faces don't stay the same...

Over the course of our lives, we have seen ours change, but with celebrities, whether this is the result of ageing or not is sometimes left to speculation.

However, one thing is for certain: fans of the celebrity simply won't stop talking about it. If a big actor or a popular musician looks different in some way, rumours soon begin to circulate that they've had work done, or that something has happened. Often, you'll catch said stars embracing the changes they've made and openly discussing them, but simultaneously, they have no obligation to do so whatsoever.

The latest example of fan speculation centres upon the phenomenally talented American actress, Brenda Song...

Brenda Song: Has she had surgery?

There are no reports of the actress claiming to have had surgery.

Some fans have recently begun to believe that she may have had double-eyelid surgery, but there is no evidence to confirm that this is the case.

Admittedly, she may look a little different lately, but this could just be the result of make-up, as certain ways of applying it can obviously enhance certain features. It's very plausible that this could be the case, but there's a reason that people are asking away...

Actress Brenda Song visits 'The IMDb Show' on July 16, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 25, 2019.

Fans talk Brenda Song on Twitter

Back in September, Nipsey+ shared a clip on Twitter claiming to feature Brenda speaking inappropriately regarding race.

Although many have argued that it was a joke, those who realised that the woman speaking in the video wasn't actually Brenda have spoken out on social media.

One fan tweeted: "That's not even Brenda Song... get your eyes checked," while another commented: "Y’all really had me watching this whole video thinking this was Brenda Song with plastic surgery."

So, it appears many have been wondering if she has had surgery after seeing this clip.

Similarly, another added: "Omg I was really like 'why did Brenda Song get plastic surgery?' This is not Brenda Song..." and again, this viewer tweeted: "The joke really went over my head for a second because I was like 'wow Brenda Song must have gotten a lot of plastic surgery'..."

Sorry for the overload of @DollfaceOnHulu content, but I’m just so excited! All 10 episodes are streaming NOW, only on @hulu . Let me know what you guys think! #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/H1B9g9lGbT — Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) November 15, 2019

Brenda Song on Crazy Rich Asians

In conversation with Teen Vogue, the actress revealed: “A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever.”

The source notes that she asked her managers for an audition, but they later reported back to her that she wasn't considered right for a role.

Continuing on, she added: "Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart. I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?’ I was like, ‘Where do I fit?'"

Director Jon M. Chu has since tweeted in response: "Would these words ever come out of my mouth? Nope makes no sense. I feel horrible she thinks this is the reason. The fact is I love Brenda Song and am a fan. I didn’t need her to audition because I already knew who she was!"

