Bournemouth could be without two key players against Wolves

Eddie Howe revealed his team news for Bournemouth's big game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe spoke to the club's official website about the injury struggles his side face ahead of Saturday's game against Wolves.

The Cherries are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with their opponent this weekend. A win could push Bournemouth as high as fifth in the table but the international break hasn't quite helped their cause.

Star striker Josh King is ruled out for the game on Saturday due to a hamstring problem that he picked while playing for Norway. Ryan Fraser is another huge doubt for the game but there is still a chance that he could make it.

"Joshua King will miss this game unfortunately. It’s a big blow to lose Joshua. It’s a very minor hamstring strain, so it’s difficult to judge how long he’ll be out, but it may keep him out for a couple of weeks," Howe said.

We’ll make a late call on Ryan Fraser, looking at his injury and see how he is ahead of the game."

Losing both of their attackers for the weekend will be a huge blow for the Cherries and it will increase the pressure on Callum Wilson's shoulders to get them the win. David Brooks is also a few weeks away from making a return which gives Howe an unwanted headache.

Jordon Ibe will most likely come into the squad but it will be interesting to see if Howe decides to give summer signing Arnaut Danjuma his second start in the league. The Dutch international will slot in perfectly on Bournemouth's left flank where he will be hugely important considering that he will have to contain Adama Traore on Wolves' counter-attack.

A win would be massive for Bournemouth and would give them a huge confidence boost when they take on Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next six games.