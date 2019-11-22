Barry Ferguson raves about Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is more important for Scotland than Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, says Barry Ferguson.

Barry Ferguson has spoken highly of Aston Villa and Scotland international midfielder John McGinn in The Daily Record.

The former Rangers and Scotland international midfielder has been impressed with the displays produced by the 25-year-old.

McGinn has been playing well for Villa in the Premier League and for Scotland in international matches.

Ferguson has suggested that the 25-year-old - who joined Villa from Hibernian in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £3 million when current Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was in charge of the Villans - is more important for Scotland than Celtic trio Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Arsenal star Kieran Tierney.

Ferguson wrote in The Daily Record: “Over these last three games Clarke’s Scotland really has started to take shape and the most obvious example of that is the new, advanced role he has given to John McGinn.

“I always knew he was a good player in his time at St Mirren and then Hibs. But right now? That boy is turning himself into a superstar. He is without question the main player in that Scotland team. The fact that he has scored seven goals in his last six internationals shows just how important he has become.

“And you have to hand it to Clarke too for taking him out of central midfield - where he had been guilty of giving the ball away too easily - and telling him to do his work forty yards up the pitch.

“So now we have a group of players including the likes of Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney. But McGinn is probably the most important of the lot which really is paying him a huge compliment.”

Big player

McGinn has been superb for Villa since he moved to Villa Park, and has taken his game to another level.

The 25-year-old can still progress and develop as a footballer, and his importance for Villa and Scotland will only grow in the coming weeks and months.