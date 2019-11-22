Barry Ferguson makes Rangers and Celtic prediction

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Barry Ferguson has predicted in The Daily Record that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will not lose a single game in the Scottish Premiership before the next Old Firm derby.

Celtic are at the top of the league table at the moment with 31 points from 12 matches, level on points with second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Both the Gers and the Hoops are currently going strong in the league, and the title race this season could go down to the wire.

Former Rangers midfielder Ferguson has predicted that neither Gerrard’s side nor Celtic will drop points in the league until they face each other in the Old Firm derby.

Ferguson wrote in The Daily Record: “Between them they’re about to face a total of 13 league games before they take on one another in the New Year’s derby on December 29. Celtic will play seven times, Rangers six. And I’m prepared to put my neck on the line right now and say there’s a high probability that neither of them will drop a single point between now and then.

“Look, I might be wrong - there may be a slip up along the way - but the truth of the matter is they look way too strong for all of the rest and I honestly can’t see anything other than maximum points for them both because they also realise they are entering the heart of the battle for this season’s title.”

Bold prediction

While Celtic and Rangers have the strongest squads in Scotland, there is always the chance that the Hoops and the Gers could drop points.

Both the Bhoys and the Gers will face Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen in the coming weeks, and those will not be easy matches for either of the Old Firm clubs.