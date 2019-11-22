Quick links

Aston Villa and West Ham fans react to Nico Gaitan links

Aston Villa fans look dejected during the FA Cup Final between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2015 in London, England.
Nico Gaitan could finally be heading to the Premier League with Aston Villa and West Ham United reportedly targeting the MLS winger.

Nicolas Gaitan of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their opening goal during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Guijuelo at Vicente Calderon...

Nico Gaitan has played for Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Argentina. He has won ten trophies at the top level and once produced the most assists of any player in a single Champions League season.

But he has also spent the last two years plying his trade in China and the USA. And, at 31, Gaitan’s best years appear to have been consigned to the distant past.

If you had told Aston Villa and West Ham United fans four or five years ago that this uber-talented winger could be on his way to London or the Midlands, they would be pinching themselves and wondering whether or not it was all just a dream.

Nicolas Gaitan #20 of Chicago Fire during a game between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Heading into the January 2020 transfer window, however, reports from the Guardian that Gaitan could finally be on his way to the Premier League have been met with a very muted response.

The play-maker’s contract at Chicago Fire is set to expire in December and he apparently has his heart set on a belated move to the Premier League with Villa and West Ham among his admirers.

But the Hammers, in particular, have endured more than their fair share of over-the-hill veterans in recent years. Alvaro Arbeloa anyone?

Nicolas Gaitan of Club Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Marcos Llorente of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

