Arsenal fans worried after Unai Emery's comments on Southampton

Arsenal are heavy favourites to pick up the three points when they face Southampton tomorrow.

Arsenal fans fear that Unai Emery is going to set his side up too defensively, after his comments about Southampton on the club’s official website yesterday.

However, Emery has suggested that Arsenal need to be wary, as Southampton are a threat on their travels.

“Every team is difficult in the Premier League,” Emery said.

“They need points and are playing better away from home. I think they will be very motivated but we need to impose and show our gameplan on Saturday.”

Arsenal supporters are now fearful that Emery is not going to play to their side’s strengths.

There has been a feeling that Arsenal’s attacking play has been stifled by Emery this term, as he has not encouraged creativity.

And Gunners fans are worried that Emery isn’t going to give their side the best chance of picking up the three points, as he will set up too defensively.

I hate being an Arsenal fan. Really do. The man is bigging Southampton up like they didnt just get battered by Leicester 9-0 a few weeks ago. If that was me in charge I'd literally be like "yeah Southampton are shocking atm if we dont win I'll dock the players 2 weeks wage" — Dan (@Dan29913222) November 22, 2019

Could we just have another international break, I think my heart is not ready — adrian_wanjihia (@wanjihia_adrian) November 21, 2019

Everything about this man is so exhausting, it's really hard to look forward to Arsenal games nowadays #AFC — Jarred (@DeeceRods) November 21, 2019

He is scared as always. This man has a small club mentality — Abdulaziz (@AFC14BVB) November 21, 2019

Everytime he talks like this I lose more faith in Arsenal. Glorified P.E teacher pretending he's coaching a top team — #M1Ö™ (@dornishknight) November 21, 2019

Fans leaving the stadium out of boredom. — Pier (@GalaudierJ) November 21, 2019

Emery post match interview: we played according to the plan and 1-1 is not bad really — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamar___) November 21, 2019

7-3-0 formation incoming. — Khalid (@_SalBiK_) November 21, 2019

If Arsenal fail to beat Southampton the pressure will only ramp up on Emery.

As things stand Arsenal in sixth place in the Premier League table, but they could slip further down the standings if they fail to win at the weekend.