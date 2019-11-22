Quick links

Arsenal fans worried after Unai Emery's comments on Southampton

Arsenal are heavy favourites to pick up the three points when they face Southampton tomorrow.

Arsenal fans fear that Unai Emery is going to set his side up too defensively, after his comments about Southampton on the club’s official website yesterday.

Arsenal go into tomorrow’s game against the struggling Saints as heavy favourites to get the three points.

However, Emery has suggested that Arsenal need to be wary, as Southampton are a threat on their travels.

“Every team is difficult in the Premier League,” Emery said.

“They need points and are playing better away from home. I think they will be very motivated but we need to impose and show our gameplan on Saturday.”

 

Arsenal supporters are now fearful that Emery is not going to play to their side’s strengths.

There has been a feeling that Arsenal’s attacking play has been stifled by Emery this term, as he has not encouraged creativity.

And Gunners fans are worried that Emery isn’t going to give their side the best chance of picking up the three points, as he will set up too defensively.

If Arsenal fail to beat Southampton the pressure will only ramp up on Emery.

As things stand Arsenal in sixth place in the Premier League table, but they could slip further down the standings if they fail to win at the weekend.

