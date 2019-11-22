Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans demand Unai Emery plays Lucas Torreira in defensive midfield in response to club tweet

Giuseppe Labellarte
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been utilising the Gunners ace further up the pitch, to little effect, and some Emirates Stadium faithful are getting tired of it.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Gunners' social media post about Lucas Torreira's return from international duty, mocking Unai Emery and urging him to stop utilising the player in an attacking role.

Though the Uruguay international's best role is that of defensive midfielder, the Arsenal manager has tried to deploy him as a box-to-box midfielder, which hasn't exactly yielded dividends for the Emirates Stadium side.

Torreira has also got relatively little game time this term, with just four Premier League starts, five substitute appearances, and three games in which he remained on the bench (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Speaking to Calciomercato, Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur admitted that his client no longer feels "at ease" at Arsenal, with a number of clubs in Spain seemingly taking a keen interest in the 5ft 6in ace.

During the international break, meanwhile, the 23-year-old was deployed as the deepest-lying midfielder by Uruguay in their meeting with Argentina, and thoroughly impressed with a key role in the opening goal and defensive display for a 2-2 draw.

Needless to say, many Arsenal fans are not happy with how Emery is making use - if at all - of Torreira, hence plenty responding to the club welcoming him back from international duty with pleas and sarcasm towards the manager:

Arsenal are back in Premier League action tomorrow when they host Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch