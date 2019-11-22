Arsenal fans demand Unai Emery plays Lucas Torreira in defensive midfield in response to club tweet

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been utilising the Gunners ace further up the pitch, to little effect, and some Emirates Stadium faithful are getting tired of it.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Gunners' social media post about Lucas Torreira's return from international duty, mocking Unai Emery and urging him to stop utilising the player in an attacking role.

Though the Uruguay international's best role is that of defensive midfielder, the Arsenal manager has tried to deploy him as a box-to-box midfielder, which hasn't exactly yielded dividends for the Emirates Stadium side.

Torreira has also got relatively little game time this term, with just four Premier League starts, five substitute appearances, and three games in which he remained on the bench (Transfermarkt).

Speaking to Calciomercato, Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur admitted that his client no longer feels "at ease" at Arsenal, with a number of clubs in Spain seemingly taking a keen interest in the 5ft 6in ace.

During the international break, meanwhile, the 23-year-old was deployed as the deepest-lying midfielder by Uruguay in their meeting with Argentina, and thoroughly impressed with a key role in the opening goal and defensive display for a 2-2 draw.

Needless to say, many Arsenal fans are not happy with how Emery is making use - if at all - of Torreira, hence plenty responding to the club welcoming him back from international duty with pleas and sarcasm towards the manager:

Welcome back to the #10 role Lucas — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) November 22, 2019

Play him at dm ffs — evan 》 (@afcevan) November 22, 2019

Welcome back to CDM? I'm on my knees. — (@SGNotoriousAFC) November 22, 2019

My striker — Rusher (@RU5H3RR) November 22, 2019

Our CAM and Striker has returned — a (@chiefdouzi) November 22, 2019

Play him at DM ‍♂️ — n (@memerain23) November 22, 2019

Our #10 — Gunnerson (@FuTlurker) November 22, 2019

Play him as a DM or else it'll be goodbye in Jan or in the summer — Pranav (@pranav_268) November 22, 2019

The striker returns — GoonerMartin⚪AFC (@GUNNERFORCE15) November 22, 2019

Welcome at AM — Arsenal108 (@ArsenalDJ108) November 22, 2019

We love you Lucas you’ll outlast Emery — Hugh Janus (@Giroudaholic) November 22, 2019

Arsenal are back in Premier League action tomorrow when they host Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.