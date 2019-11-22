Arsenal boss Unai Emery comments on Tottenham Hotspur managerial change

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gives his take on Mauricio Pochettino and new Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur dismissing Mauricio Pochettino and appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager, as quoted in Football.London.

Emery has admitted his surprise at Tottenham relieving Pochettino of his managerial duties.

The Arsenal boss has also responded to speculation that Mourinho could have replaced him at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Times, the structure at the Gunners did not appeal to the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager.

Emery told Football.London: "It is not our next match. I think it's a surprise how the relationship with Mauricio Pochettino finished but I don't know exactly why or how he is going to change their performance.”

When asked if the managerial change surprised him, the Arsenal boss said: "Yes, it was a surprise.”

When asked about speculation linking Mourinho with Arsenal and Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham giving him backing, Emery said: “Really, I am not taking time with myself to respond to those issues.

“I am focused on preparing for our next matches and how we can improve because we have a lot of work to do."

Top-four battle

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are going through a bad spell at the moment, with the two North London clubs aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The Gunners and Spurs have strong teams, and there is a very good chance that they will recover and put together a run of positive results soon.

With Mourinho now in charge of Tottenham, the fans will be confident of finishing above bitter North London rivals Arsenal yet again this season.