Andrea Radrizzani’s past comments on reported Leeds United target Matej Vydra

Andrea Radrizzani Chairman of Leeds United prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United reportedly want Matej Vydra of Burnley.

Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

According to The Mirror (print edition, page 74, November 22, 2019), Leeds United are interested in signing Matej Vydra from Burnley in the January transfer window (click here to read more).

It has been reported that the Championship club are planning to make a bid of £7.5 million bid for the 27-year-old forward.

The Czech Republic international has failed to make an impact at Burnley in the Premier League, but the forward is well known to Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

 

Back in August 2018, Radrizzani spoke highly of the forward when he was at Derby County and when the Whites were trying to sign him.

The Italian businessman said that Vydra “is a great player”, but he added that the forward did not show that he was willing to play for Leeds.

Radrizzani told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Vydra on August 4, 2018: “No doubt Vydra is a great player but we want to have players who feel it’s special to wear the white jersey.

“He didn’t show it. He could think it but if he doesn’t show it with action, it’s difficult.”

January transfer

Patrick Bamford is the main striker at Leeds at the moment, while Arsenal-owned Eddie Nketiah is hugely talented, but a player of Vydra’s quality and experience in the Championship will certainly help Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

