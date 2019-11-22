After 12 years at Tottenham, Jamie Reynolds appears to have joined Sunderland on trial

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back was seemingly named in Sunderland's Under-23s side on Friday.
Sunderland appear to have taken Jamie Reynolds on trial following his release by Tottenham Hotspur.
Reynolds left Tottenham after his contract expired at the end of last season, having spent 12 years on the Premier League side's books.
He linked up with the former Spurs midfielder, Jamie O'Hara, at Billericay Town in late September, but last appeared for the Essex side as a substitute against Forest Green Rovers at the start of this month.
A warm welcome to former @SpursOfficial academy player Jamie Reynolds who joins us today and is available for selection #WelcometoBillericay pic.twitter.com/4Xn8cVuCZN— Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) September 21, 2019
76'— Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) November 9, 2019
Sammy Deering is replaced by Jamie Reynolds.
4-0@EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VmBZVuR80n
And it seems that Reynolds - who is described as a free agent on his Linkedin page - is now trying to earn a contract at Sunderland.
The Mackems' Under-23s faced Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday evening and included a mystery trialist - which the official teamsheet identified as 'Jamie Reynolds' - at number three.
Our under-23s are in @premierleague 2 action tonight as they take on @ManUtd at Old Trafford.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 22, 2019
Here's how the Lads line up ahead of kick-off at 7pm...#PL2 #SAFC pic.twitter.com/2FnkLfbwqX
Mufc u23s:— Peter Bolton (@PeterBolton3) November 22, 2019
Tonight’s team sheet:
No @agomes_47 @jgarnerr96 @TahithC or Greenwood:
Could be in squad for Sunday.
(& It wouldn’t surprise me if a few of these youngsters were on the flight to Kazakhstan - with a few 1st teamers staying behind!) pic.twitter.com/3FTbHRFKfR
But a quick Google search brings up no other footballer with the former Tottenham man's name, suggesting that it is indeed him.
As Reynolds was not tied to a league club this season, he would be free to join Sunderland immediately should they wish to sign him.
Tottenham fans - what would Sunderland be getting with Reynolds?
