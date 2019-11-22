Quick links

After 12 years at Tottenham, Jamie Reynolds appears to have joined Sunderland on trial

General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back was seemingly named in Sunderland's Under-23s side on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur U19s Jamie Reynolds

Sunderland appear to have taken Jamie Reynolds on trial following his release by Tottenham Hotspur.

Reynolds left Tottenham after his contract expired at the end of last season, having spent 12 years on the Premier League side's books.

 

He linked up with the former Spurs midfielder, Jamie O'Hara, at Billericay Town in late September, but last appeared for the Essex side as a substitute against Forest Green Rovers at the start of this month.

 

 

And it seems that Reynolds - who is described as a free agent on his Linkedin page - is now trying to earn a contract at Sunderland.

The Mackems' Under-23s faced Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday evening and included a mystery trialist - which the official teamsheet identified as 'Jamie Reynolds' - at number three.

 

But a quick Google search brings up no other footballer with the former Tottenham man's name, suggesting that it is indeed him.

As Reynolds was not tied to a league club this season, he would be free to join Sunderland immediately should they wish to sign him.

Tottenham fans - what would Sunderland be getting with Reynolds?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

