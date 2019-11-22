10 best Gonna Tell My Grandkids memes... to tell your grandkids about

The latest craze on social media is hilariously re-writing history.

The internet is a weird and wonderful place filled with a plethora of weird and wonderful trends that come and go.

The latest trend to take hold of the online world is the 'I'm Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids' meme which is offering up countless moments of hilarity whenever we come across a new take on the meme that threatens to re-write history.

We've seen memes on everything from films and TV shows to our favourite celebs and much, much more.

But just what is the Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids meme?

TECHNOLOGY: Want an Elon Musk Cybertruck?

What is the Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids meme?

The 'I'm Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids' meme that has sprung up in recent days has seen people re-writing history almost as they say they'll tell their kids or grandkids that a photo of say a dog in a spacesuit is actually Niel Armstrong as shown in the example above.

The meme is particularly effective when it strikes a particular chord with you and something you know.

As a result, we've seen versions of the meme on all things from Avengers: Endgame to The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda as Danny DeVito.

10 of our favourites

As the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame has been the focus of plenty of these memes with all sorts of weird and wonderful pop culture references making their way into the memes as well.

Such as this one, featuring the original superhero team-up.

gonna tell my kids these were the avengers that defeated thanos pic.twitter.com/WMs8F9J9q0 — cin (@lukeskywaIkerr) November 22, 2019

He may have all the infinity stones but this Thanos is missing his trademark gauntlet.

Gonna tell my kids this was thanos pic.twitter.com/wQjXHbtJ8x — ENGLISH TEACHER (@ajibadee_) November 22, 2019

We're not so sure that Black Widow would be getting her own MCU movie if she was played by Meridith from the US Office.

Gonna tell my kids this is #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/f6VAKy9179 — Syed Talha Mehmood (@sydtalhamehmood) November 21, 2019

At first, comparing The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda to Danny DeVito may seem odd but then it's worth remembering that the latter is only 4'10 (1.47m) tall so the comparison is actually rather accurate.

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

Sorry, Elon but Toyota beat you to it.

Gonna tell my kids this is the Tesla Truck. pic.twitter.com/EBgzz8uAqJ — Father, I cannot click the book. (@secularpope) November 22, 2019

They definitely got the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck right here.

i’m gonna tell my kids this was the new tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/7ctpzQZuEa — yadeer (@yadeer_) November 22, 2019

At least Cate Blanchett is real.

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Santa pic.twitter.com/l6ww6uv5da — swany (@elizzafoxx) November 22, 2019

Woah.

gonna tell my kids this was keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/S0DL7re7Dl — Quackity (@QuackityHQ) November 20, 2019

One for the football fans out there.

Gonna tell my grandkids this was the Backstreet Boys pic.twitter.com/NwdkqXMlqy — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2019

It's always wise to remember the threat of global warming.

I'm gonna tell my grandkids this was the ice caps pic.twitter.com/UgBr9tTF3K — Lucas (@bitchb0i) November 21, 2019