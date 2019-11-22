10 best Gonna Tell My Grandkids memes... to tell your grandkids about

Paul Fogarty
Gonna Tell My Kids
The latest craze on social media is hilariously re-writing history.

The internet is a weird and wonderful place filled with a plethora of weird and wonderful trends that come and go.

The latest trend to take hold of the online world is the 'I'm Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids' meme which is offering up countless moments of hilarity whenever we come across a new take on the meme that threatens to re-write history.

We've seen memes on everything from films and TV shows to our favourite celebs and much, much more.

But just what is the Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids meme? 

What is the Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids meme?

The 'I'm Gonna Tell My Grandkids/Kids' meme that has sprung up in recent days has seen people re-writing history almost as they say they'll tell their kids or grandkids that a photo of say a dog in a spacesuit is actually Niel Armstrong as shown in the example above.

The meme is particularly effective when it strikes a particular chord with you and something you know.

As a result, we've seen versions of the meme on all things from Avengers: Endgame to The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda as Danny DeVito.

10 of our favourites

As the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame has been the focus of plenty of these memes with all sorts of weird and wonderful pop culture references making their way into the memes as well.

Such as this one, featuring the original superhero team-up. 

He may have all the infinity stones but this Thanos is missing his trademark gauntlet.

We're not so sure that Black Widow would be getting her own MCU movie if she was played by Meridith from the US Office. 

At first, comparing The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda to Danny DeVito may seem odd but then it's worth remembering that the latter is only 4'10 (1.47m) tall so the comparison is actually rather accurate.

Sorry, Elon but Toyota beat you to it.

They definitely got the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck right here.

At least Cate Blanchett is real.

Woah.

One for the football fans out there.

It's always wise to remember the threat of global warming. 

