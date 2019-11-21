Worried Chelsea fans react to update on Christian Pulisic

The latest reports suggest that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will miss out on playing against Manchester City this weekend.

Chelsea fans have been left concerned after suggestions that Christian Pulisic could miss out on playing for them at the weekend.

The Sun claim that Pulisic is expected to miss Chelsea’s match on Saturday against Manchester City, as he has failed to recover from a hip injury.

Pulisic stayed with Chelsea over the international break rather than going away with the USA squad, but it seems that he has not been able to recover in time.

The latest news is that he won’t be fit enough to face City, and Chelsea supporters are concerned about the winger’s potential absence.

This is a joke,right? Please,please.I'm begging . — JosephChima (@therealJo_Chima) November 20, 2019

Nooo. Up CHO then. We need a masterclass. — NMX 120 (@120Nmx) November 20, 2019

I am getting worried already. — Steven Mwamba (@stevenmwamba7) November 20, 2019

I hate news like this ‍♂️ — Dat_Awori_Boi ⓥ★ (@Aworiambassador) November 21, 2019

Just when I'm about to recover from mourinho Saga,another one comes in — Davies™❁ (@CFC_Daves) November 20, 2019

Oh god please No — Bobby Moye (@DejiMoye) November 20, 2019

hopefully this isn’t true callum seems to be out of form right now but he seems like the only option or pedro alongside willian.... — serena (@serena_cfc) November 20, 2019

The reaction to the update on Pulisic’s injury highlights just how important he has become to Chelsea in recent weeks.

The summer signing made a slow start at Chelsea, but has really grown into the role.

Pulisic has looked like Chelsea’s most dangerous attacker in recent weeks, and his pace could have been a major threat against City on the counter attack.

Without Pulisic it seems most likely that Callum Hudson-Odoi will come back into Frank Lampard’s starting line-up.