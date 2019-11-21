Quick links

Worried Chelsea fans react to update on Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of USA in action during the International Friendly match between Italy and the United States of America at Cristal Arena on November 20, 2018 in Genk, Belgium.
The latest reports suggest that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will miss out on playing against Manchester City this weekend.

Chelsea fans have been left concerned after suggestions that Christian Pulisic could miss out on playing for them at the weekend.

The Sun claim that Pulisic is expected to miss Chelsea’s match on Saturday against Manchester City, as he has failed to recover from a hip injury.

 

Pulisic stayed with Chelsea over the international break rather than going away with the USA squad, but it seems that he has not been able to recover in time.

The latest news is that he won’t be fit enough to face City, and Chelsea supporters are concerned about the winger’s potential absence.

The reaction to the update on Pulisic’s injury highlights just how important he has become to Chelsea in recent weeks.

The summer signing made a slow start at Chelsea, but has really grown into the role.

Pulisic has looked like Chelsea’s most dangerous attacker in recent weeks, and his pace could have been a major threat against City on the counter attack.

Without Pulisic it seems most likely that Callum Hudson-Odoi will come back into Frank Lampard’s starting line-up.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

