Wolves fans react to Owen Otasowie display against PSG in Premier League International Cup

The Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate earned rave reviews for his display at Molineux last night.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on the Wolves Under-23s display against their Paris Saint-Germain counterparts at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup and Owen Otasowie received plenty of praise.

The 18-year-old defender - promoted to the Molineux U23s from the U18s in the summer according to Transfermarkt - put in a confident and assured display against PSG's U23s, doing well in a number of one-on-one situations, and could well have played his way into Mark Kennedy's starting XI based on his performance.

Otasowie, a United States Under-18s international who can also play in midfield, was believed to be on the radar of several leading clubs back in January 2018, The Sun claiming Juventus, Ajax and Schalke were after the Mass Elite Academy graduate's services.

Here is what some Wolves fans said on social media about his performance during and after the PSG draw:

Meanwhile Owen Otasowie for @WolvesAcademy has done very well since half-time.



Looks assured in possession, uses his pace well and looks commanding in defence.



One to watch out for @Wolves fans #WWFC — Lewis Holman (@HolmanLewis) 20 November 2019

A decent point against a good team. The U23 side of one of Europe's elite.



A good performance overall, with Watt, Cundle and Otasowie the standout performers for me. Expected to see more of Ashley-Seal and Perry though.



On to Chelsea.#WOLPSG #WWFC #PSG #PLInternationalCup pic.twitter.com/396pczZZhp — (@ItsRobbieAyit) 20 November 2019

Really impressed with Owen Otasowie against PSG tonight.

Campbell also looked at home at U23 level. #wwfc ratings: https://t.co/Q64En8YRqO — Alex Dicken (@alexedicken) 20 November 2019

And also I swear down Owen Otasowie is Willy Boly's regen. He's even mastered the legendary "Boly turn" — B̷i̷l̷l̷y̷ (@BillyWWFC06) 20 November 2019

Loved watching young Number 3 Otasowie ....brilliant on the ball..playing football the proper way, striding out of the box. Well done @WolvesAcademy pic.twitter.com/YWHYxYJjKc — Singhwhenyourewinning (@pedalsingh) 20 November 2019

Owen Otasowie was a central midfielder until recently, also had two years without playing. — Andy Hipkins (@AndrewDHipkins) 20 November 2019

Hes done better than I expected in that position i must admit, good performance from everyone though, Mark Kennedy should get the role FT in my opinion. — Andy Hipkins (@AndrewDHipkins) 21 November 2019

A crowd of over 5,000 at Molineux were in attendance to see the young Wolves in action but they suffered an early setback when Alexandre Fressange gave the visitors the lead in the first minute.

Wolves improved in the second half and grabbed a deserved equaliser through Dan Csoka's header, and could have even won it as Chem Campbell twice went close after the break, but in the end the spoils were shared in Wanderers' first Group E encounter.