Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Wolves fans react to Owen Otasowie display against PSG in Premier League International Cup

Giuseppe Labellarte
General view of Molineux prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton FC at Molineux on September 29, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate earned rave reviews for his display at Molineux last night.

A general view of Molineux during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Villareal at Molineux on August 4, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on the Wolves Under-23s display against their Paris Saint-Germain counterparts at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup and Owen Otasowie received plenty of praise.

The 18-year-old defender - promoted to the Molineux U23s from the U18s in the summer according to Transfermarkt - put in a confident and assured display against PSG's U23s, doing well in a number of one-on-one situations, and could well have played his way into Mark Kennedy's starting XI based on his performance.

 

 

Otasowie, a United States Under-18s international who can also play in midfield, was believed to be on the radar of several leading clubs back in January 2018, The Sun claiming Juventus, Ajax and Schalke were after the Mass Elite Academy graduate's services.

Here is what some Wolves fans said on social media about his performance during and after the PSG draw:

A crowd of over 5,000 at Molineux were in attendance to see the young Wolves in action but they suffered an early setback when Alexandre Fressange gave the visitors the lead in the first minute.

Wolves improved in the second half and grabbed a deserved equaliser through Dan Csoka's header, and could have even won it as Chem Campbell twice went close after the break, but in the end the spoils were shared in Wanderers' first Group E encounter.

A general view of Molineux stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League Play-Off: Second Leg between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Torino at Molineux on August 29, 2019 in Wolverhampton, England.

