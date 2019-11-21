Will Daniel Levy relax Tottenham Hotspur's wage structure?

Tottenham have always been run on a strict budget.

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho intends to bring success to his new club.

To really do so, he may need a big favour from new manager Daniel Levy.

At previous clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, Mourinho has been able to sign many of the best players in the world.

He has been able to do so as the clubs can pay high fees and importantly, big wages.

Tottenham can afford the transfer fees, they showed that this summer by spending a club record on Tanguy Ndombele.

When it comes to wages, they are far more prudent.

Up until a couple of years ago, no Tottenham player earned in excess of £100,000 per week.

Even now, those above that threshold are the exception.

Now there are three, with Kane and Ndombele earning £200,000, according to Spotrac. Heung Min Son is on £140,000.

Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli are on £100,000 per week and everybody else below that.

Levy's willingness to pay highly to Ndombele was a positive sign of his willingness to change.

But how far is he prepared to go?

Jose Mourinho is likely to want to push the boundaries, and Levy should within reason cede to his demands.

There should be no mistakes like Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United, who Mourinho pushed to sign at all costs, with the Chilean picking up £350,000 per week.

Levy will rally back against those type of demands, but there may have to be a middle ground.

A lack of willingness to pay big wages could cost Tottenham players, and Mourinho does not react well when this happens.

Mourinho will have big plans, and he will need Levy to be willing to make earning over £100,000 per week the norm for his players, rather than the exception.

It is unclear how generous Levy is willing to be, or whether the wage policy will remain a strict one.